Adam Norcia, with the Brattleboro Recreation Department, picks up things that were left behind at the Common by a homeless person who lived in the gazebo for several months.
Ron Wells, with the Brattleboro Recreation Department, picks up things that were left behind at the Common by a homeless person who lived in the gazebo for several months.
Ron Wells, with the Brattleboro Recreation Department, picks up things that were left behind at the Common by a homeless person who lived in the gazebo for several months.
Ron Wells, with the Brattleboro Recreation Department, picks up things that were left behind at the Common by a homeless person who lived in the gazebo for several months.
Ron Wells, with the Brattleboro Recreation Department, picks up things that were left behind at the Common by a homeless person who lived in the gazebo for several months.
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The remains of the things left behind at the gazebo in the Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., after a homeless person was removed after living there for during the winter.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Recreation and Parks Department staff has cleaned out space inside a gazebo on the Brattleboro Common that was previously occupied by a man experiencing homelessness.
The man began sleeping on the Common in mid-January, according to a statement from the town issued Wednesday.
“We were concerned for his welfare, both in general and particularly on the coldest nights,” the statement reads.
Groundworks Collaborative, which helps community members facing food and housing insecurities, and town staff interacted with him regularly and offered various forms of assistance, according to the statement. He was said to have declined housing.
“The results of our other efforts were mixed,” the statement reads. “We also recognized that his presence on The Common was preventing other members of the public from using The Common and this became a greater concern as warmer weather approached.”
After Town Manager Peter Elwell advised the man that he would have to find somewhere else to stay, the man accepted temporary lodging, according to the statement.
“Securing that lodging was more difficult than expected, but teamwork between Groundworks and town staff led to his staying at a local motel this past weekend,” the statement reads. “He is no longer at that temporary lodging and is no longer on The Common.”
The town said it is withholding the man’s name to respect his right to confidentiality.
“We also respect his right to make his own decisions about housing as long as his actions are not harming others,” the statement reads.
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.