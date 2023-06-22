BRATTLEBORO — In a group effort by the Town of Brattleboro and the Brattleboro Food Co-Op, volunteers cleaned up trash from a homeless encampment under the Elm Street Bridge.
The effort wasn’t made to remove the people living there, but to help clean up the area under the bridge that crosses the Whetstone Brook.
“The Co-op approached the town about an area back here [under the Elm Street Bridge] that had a lot of folks down there and they created a bunch of trash,” said Town Manager John Potter. “We decided to work with them to try to get it cleaned up a bit.”
The town’s Public Works Department brought in a small crane to help lift the bags of garbage and old furniture up from under the bridge.
A crew from the Brattleboro Department of Public Works puts some garbage into the bucket of the front loader as they work on cleaning up the encampment under the Elm Street Bridge on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro Fire Chief Lenny Howard and head of Brattleboro Public Works Dan Tyler help remove some of the old furniture that was in an encampment under the Elm Street Bridge on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Chris Severance, a utilities supervisor for the Brattleboro Public Works, uses a crane to help get some of the waste up from under the Elm Street Bridge on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Potter estimated about two tons of garbage and debris were removed by a group of 23 people. Some spots under the bridge were considered a biohazard and would need a special team of people to clean up that area.
"It's a safety hazard down in here trying to get it cleaned up," Potter explained.