BRATTLEBORO — Criticism came pouring in for a proposal for Windham Southeast School District to become a carbon-neutral district by Jan. 1, 2025, immediately adopt a plant-based food system, dedicate one school day each month to professional development related to climate issues and another day each month to Climate Emergency Days where students focus on the topic, and prioritize climate mitigation above financial concern.
“There’s major frustration about seeing a proposal like this presented that doesn’t reflect research on what our school district has done and has been working on,” Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said at the School Board meeting Tuesday. “This proposal falls flat. I’m sorry. It shows lack of research and lack of teacher involvement, administration involvement, student involvement. It’s unacceptable.”
Thomas Nolan, board member and chairman of the district’s Climate Crisis Task Force, started a presentation by saying he hasn’t seen “any concrete action with verifiable goals that can be met.” He said the task force has been meeting for about two years and voted on bringing the proposal to the board in hopes that it would warn a community-wide vote on the five items in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. As a board member, he also suggested hiring a full-time staff member to be climate coordinator, the “point person on all things climate.”
“It’s an extraordinary measure for any School Board to propose as a ballot measure,” said Tim Maciel, member of the board and task force, “but these are extraordinary times we’re living in.”
Nolan said the task force previously proposed ideas “but it didn’t amount to anything significant.”
“We want to say we actually accomplished something,” he said. “It’s really about doing something difficult.”
Other board members had worries about bringing the five items to voters without more information or research, and leaving taxpayers with no clear indication of how expensive purchases may be if climate mitigation is is the chief concern.
Board member Liz Adams said the proposed ballot might make voters think they should vote on other policies. She noted the state financially penalizes districts who exceed a spending threshold.
“Maybe if we weren’t going through this pandemic and we didn’t already have this learning loss that we are trying to claw back from, maybe we could set aside an entire day out of every month,” board member Kelly Young said.
Young said she would support a nutrition class on plant-based food. However, she worried students who don’t like plant-based food would go hungry if they had no other options.
“Everyone has different dietary needs and desires,” she said.
Jaci Reynolds, board member and former food service director at Brattleboro Union High School, said she’s seeing more vegan and vegetarian options available at the school but she would never suggest moving to a completely plant-based program.
“As a person who grew up in abject poverty,” she said, “the idea of taking a food option away from a child is hurtful to me.”
Board member Shaun Murphy said the district could be jeopardizing about $1.5 million it receives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the state if it doesn’t follow federal Food and Drug Administration guidelines for its food program.
“The problem I see is these five points are not based in reality,” he said. “A school system the size of ours, with 11 schools and 2,000 students, has a certain BTU [British thermal unit] requirement and it’s very difficult to offset.”
Murphy credited Frank Rucker, business administrator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, with “working long and hard to reduce our carbon footprint by using renewable sources for heating in all except one of the school district’s schools and two of the supervisory union’s schools.” Projects cited by Rucker also included lighting retrofits, thermal improvements, investing in solar power and consulting on sustainability for new construction at Academy School.
“There’s just been tremendous work that has moved this district to be an exemplar in the state,” Rucker said. “I’m quite aware of that because we get a lot calls from folks who are asking how we are doing these things.”
Discussion on the proposal was tabled. Board Chairman David Schoales said he would talk with the task force and see how it wants to proceed.
At a Brattleboro Select Board meeting earlier this month, Kurt Daims of Brattleboro Common Sense (BCS) said he would additionally be proposing that Christmas and Thanksgiving school vacations be renamed “climate vacations” devoted to families sharing their concerns about the climate with their loved ones. He wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting.
BCS is still moving forward with its proposal and wants to see Climate Emergency Days enacted.
“We still think it’s a good idea,” a spokesperson said.