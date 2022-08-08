BRATTLEBORO — The histories of the Peace Corps and SIT Graduate Institute can be traced back to a small international school, the Experiment in International Living, founded in 1932 in Putney by Donald Watt, a former administrator at Syracuse University.
In its first two years, the program placed about 50 students with host families in France and Germany.
In its third year, Sargent Shriver, then 21, participated in the Experiment, first as an assistant leader and then later, in 1939, as a group leader.
“Sargent Shriver was a leader on a couple of those Experiment trips,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn, who, on Saturday at 11 a.m. during SIT’s 56th commencement ceremony will speak about the relationship between SIT Graduate Institute and the Peace Corps.
Spahn will also speak later at 2 p.m. during the dedication of a new historical marker on campus. The marker denotes the historic significance of SIT’s origins as one of the first institutions to train outbound Peace Corps volunteers starting in the early 1960s.
“Peace Corps has a very long relationship with SIT. It’s an organization that is close to our hearts,” she told the Reformer during a phone interview. “Sargent Shriver got his start there, bringing those values and approaches into that early Peace Corps training, and those core principles have remained. I actually love that it was called the Experiment in International Living, because just in its name, it conveys an openness to what may come. And that is certainly a fundamental premise of the Peace Corps.”
More than two decades after his experience with the Experiment, Shriver, the brother-in-law of Pres. John F. Kennedy, went on to found the Peace Corps.
During the first year of the Peace Corps, in 1961, the Experiment in International Living trained a group of volunteers traveling to what was then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).
In 1964, the training of Peace Corps volunteers led to the establishment of the School for International Training. The Experiment’s Cooperative Overseas Program, a program for university students, later evolved into SIT Study Abroad.
Spahn said the relationship between SIT and the Peace Corps is symbiotic, in which both organizations learn and benefit from each other.
“The values of the Peace Corps and the values that are inherent in SIT, and the way that they approach education, and our missions are very similar.”
Peace Corps volunteers do really specific work in the communities in which they are embedded, but those volunteers also have to be resilient.
“When you engage across differences, you don’t know how you’ll be transformed and how your work will evolve after engaging with and really learning with the community,” said Spahn. “From a Peace Corps perspective, you go through a cycle of understanding and a cycle of integration. Many volunteers, when they get to their end of their two years, they say ‘I’m just getting started.’”
Engaging across differences is especially important at this moment in time, she said.
“We’ve never experienced in our lifetimes, and I hope we don’t experience again, a disruption that has been as profound as COVID-19,” said Spahn. “Some of the countries where we’ve had volunteers previously are just now opening their borders to the outside, and that is unprecedented.”
Spahn said the isolation between nations and here at home has caused polarization.
But the antidote to division is connection, she said.
“These kinds of programs teach those skills in a very hands on way,” she said. “Where people are walking side by side, and working side by side with people who are very different from themselves. And it is just a profound transformation. I often refer to this moment in time as just a liminal moment where everything has been disrupted. And we’re in a space of challenging norms. And there’s an opportunity to really define, very intentionally, how we want to engage in the global community.”