BURLINGTON — A Randolph Union High School student and her father have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against local school officials claiming they allowed a biologically teenage male — who identifies as transgender — to enter a girls locker room and watch girls change in and out of clothes.
High school coach Travis Allen and his 14-year-old daughter, Blake Allen, a member of the volleyball team, say school officials imposed unlawful discipline on them when they called out the actions of the trans student.
"Travis and Blake were entitled to express their views on that issue and, in expressing those views, to support them with what is a biological fact — that a biological teenage male is, indeed, a male. This case presents a textbook example of unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination ...," the lawsuit said.
Superintendent Layne Millington, Principals Lisa Floyd and Caty Sutton, and the Orange Southeast School District Board are named as defendants in the 28-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.
The transgender student, who is not sued, is mentioned throughout court papers only as "T.S."
Because of comments Travis and Blake Allen made, Millington suspended Travis Allen, who coaches multiple sports and is a basketball referee, without pay from his soccer coaching duties. Blake Allen was facing between a two- and five-day suspension from the union high school, but shortly after filing the lawsuit on Thursday, legal counsel for the school officials reported Millington was rescinding the disciplinary actions against Blake. Her father remains suspended.
It was unclear if the rescind order by Millington was caused by the lawsuit, or for some other legal reason.
Millington did not respond to a message left at his office.
Veteran education lawyer Pietro Lynn of Burlington, on behalf of the defendants, said they expect to prevail.
"Vermont has a proud tradition of standing up for the rights of all people. The Vermont Legislature has clearly established that our trans students are entitled to protection from discrimination based on sexual identity, including equal access to school programs and facilities. The district follows Vermont law and guidance from the Agency of Education," Lynn said in a statement.
The Allens are seeking unspecified compensation for violation of their First and 14th Amendments and reasonable legal fees. Also, Travis Allen is seeking to have any reference to his suspension as a coach purged from school records.
In addition, before the suspension was reversed, Blake was seeking to also have no further discipline imposed.
Travis Allen and his wife, Jessica Allen, on behalf of their daughter, Blake, outlined the various claims of discrimination and First Amendment violations in the lawsuit that they face.
Lawyers for the Alliance Defending Freedom, who are helping represent the Allens, said school officials imposed punishment for calling a male student “a dude” and using male pronouns when expressing their view that the male student should not be allowed to change in the girls’ locker room.
“A father and his daughter voicing concerns about a school allowing a male student to enter a high school locker room where girls are undressing is entirely expected and appropriate, regardless of whether the male identifies as female,” alliance Senior Counsel Philip A. Sechler said.
“Yet for expressing such a commonsense view and noting the fact that the student is a male, Vermont school officials punished Blake and Travis in an effort to silence their views. The First Amendment protects everyone’s right to freely share their beliefs, and we will be asking the court to swiftly halt the school’s blatant violation of Blake and Travis’ free speech rights,” he said.
The controversy began in September, when a 14-year-old biologically male student who identifies as female and plays on the Randolph Union girls’ volleyball team entered the girls’ locker room while the girls were changing, the lawsuit said.
Multiple girls in the locker room, including Blake, became upset, and multiple parents, including Blake’s mother, called the co-principals’ office to object. School officials told the concerned girls and parents that the male student could use the girls’ locker room even while the girls are undressing or showering, and that if any girls feel uncomfortable, they should use a single-stall restroom outside the locker room, the lawsuit said.
The day after this locker room encounter, Blake shared her concerns with three classmates in her French class, explaining the student “literally is a dude,” and “he doesn’t belong in the girls’ locker room.” Although the transgender student was not in the French class, the school began an investigation into whether Blake’s comments constituted harassment and bullying, and banned the entire girls’ volleyball team from using the girls’ locker room, the lawsuit said.
A week later on Oct. 21, the co-principals notified Blake they believed she was guilty of harassment and bullying of “a student on the basis of the targeted student’s gender identity.” As punishment, school officials told Blake she must “take part in a restorative circle with … our equity coordinator and at least two students who can help her understand the rights of students to access public accommodations … in a manner consistent with their gender identity," submit a “reflective essay" and serve out-of-school suspension.
The two-day suspension would be increased to five days if the essay was not acceptable to school officials, the letter from the principals said. The email is included in the lawsuit.
Travis Allen expressed his views on the locker room incident to TV news stations and on Facebook. A user identifying as the “mother of the trans student in question” claimed Blake “made up the story for attention” and that “truth will prevail.”
In response, Travis posted, “The truth is your son watched my daughter and multiple other girls change in the locker room. While he got a free show, they got violated.”
A WCAX news story, which was aired about the case and later taken down from its website, is among the exhibits the plaintiffs attached to their lawsuit.
Millington, as district superintendent, ruled that Travis, by writing that comment, had “misgendered a transgender student” and suspended Travis from his job as the middle school girls’ soccer coach without pay for the rest of the season.
Lynn, as the lawyer for those sued, said the district has worked hard to listen to the concerns of all students and their families in this case.
"It is truly unfortunate that the plaintiffs have chosen to litigate the issue against the district, instead of pursuing other options that do not require litigation or lawyers," he said.
"The district never wishes to be in opposition to its families and students, but instead seeks to focus on a supportive and collaborative learning environment. While we recognize and respect the right to file lawsuits we believe this litigation is fundamentally unnecessary," he said.
"[The high school and district] are proud to support our trans students and to enforce our legally mandated policies. The plaintiffs apparently argue that demeaning behaviors, ridicule and intimidation of RUHS students are protected free speech. If so, it is a sad day for all Vermonters," Lynn said in his prepared statement.