BRATTLEBORO — Over a cup of coffee, community members established a friendly dialog with people that help protect the community.
Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Brattleboro’s neighborhoods. In many cases, the only contact law enforcement has with the public occurs during emergencies or emotional situations, which are not considered the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members might feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.
Brattleboro Police Department held a Coffee with a Cop event at The Works Bakery Café on Friday, April 14, 2023. This was the first Coffee with a Cop event the department has held since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brattleboro Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Evans talks to patrons of The Works Bakery Café on Friday, April 14, 2023, as part of Coffee with a Cop.
Some people talk about their concerns with Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock at The Works Bakery Café on Friday, April 14, 2023, as part of Coffee with a Cop.
Chris White, of Chesterfield, N.H., talks with Brattleboro Police Cpl. Ryan Washburn at The Works Bakery Café on Friday, April 14, 2023, as part of Coffee with a Cop.
Some people talk about their concerns with Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock at The Works Bakery Café on Friday, April 14, 2023, as part of Coffee with a Cop.
Chris White, of Chesterfield, N.H., talks with Brattleboro Police Cpl. Ryan Washburn at The Works Bakery Café on Friday, April 14, 2023, as part of Coffee with a Cop.
Some people talk about their concerns with Brattleboro Police Lt. Adam Petlock at The Works Bakery Café on Friday, April 14, 2023, as part of Coffee with a Cop.
Coffee with a Cop aims to break down those barriers and allow for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction. It is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.
