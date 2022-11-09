GUILFORD — Democrat Sara Coffey won a third term to represent Guilford and Vernon in the Vermont House of Representatives, defeating Republican Nancy Gassett 1,335 to 690.
“I ran an honest campaign with a positive message for the future of our two towns, and I am proud that voters responded to that,” stated Coffey in a news release issued Wednesday morning. “With the help of our many volunteers, we focused on neighbors talking to neighbors about what our community needs from their representative in Montpelier. I’m incredibly grateful to all the volunteers that worked so hard to help me win this race — they were truly the backbone of this campaign.”
Coffey said she will continue to focus on issues such as strengthening the rural economy with innovative approaches to workforce development, job creation, and support for small businesses and working people by increasing access to high speed internet, improved cell service, and affordable housing, childcare and healthcare.