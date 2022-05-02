BRATTLEBORO — When Christine Colascione first arrived in Brattleboro in September 2017, as an AmeriCorps volunteer at Groundworks Collaborative, she found a very different program than the one she has been running in her leadership as Food Shelf coordinator. She worked out of the empty garage at the back of the old Drop-In Center on South Main Street — helping organize both the food and the volunteers who distributed it to all who came to access food during open hours. She notes that the food was available on a “first come first serve” basis and was purchased through the Vermont Foodbank and supplemented with whatever donations arrived through community contributions.
Friday, April 15, marked Colascione’s last full-time day at what is now “Foodworks” — Groundworks Collaborative’s food distribution center on Canal Street. A look back at the transformation of Groundworks Collaborative over the past five years and the evolution of food distribution in the area finds Colascione at the center of some very impactful changes. Both a successful capital campaign and the COVID pandemic have made for significant change in the way food has been distributed throughout Windham County and surrounding towns.
In 2019, the food shelf was renamed Foodworks and moved from South Main Street to what was previously the Domino’s Pizza building at 141 Canal Street. Significant transformation under Colascione’s leadership began. She likes to use the term “value-based” — speaking to ways Foodworks is both run and food is distributed. Her vision of “trauma-informed care” meant that the hours were changed to provide more equitable access and that people receiving food were given more choice in what was available. As importantly, to quote Christine: “No more dented cans and expired bakery goods.” Similarly, volunteers moved from a model of “charity” to a mutual aid approach, with a great deal of advocacy for food justice.
Food distribution throughout the county was made even more equitable during the pandemic when food delivery became a regular feature of the daily operations; and both hot meals and groceries were offered depending on people’s housing situations. Five local motels, plus Groundworks’ supportive housing sites The Chalet and Great River Terrace, all became part of daily and weekly distributions of meals and groceries for those who might otherwise have been without shelter during the pandemic. Participants are able to choose and use what makes sense for their household — allowing for less waste and healthier choices. Even now, Colascione notes, they are moving to provide more culturally appropriate foods — ordering pistachios, dates and plum tomatoes in time for the recent Ramadan holidays celebrated by Afghan refugees who have just moved into the community.
Volunteers who had previously signed up for an hour or two of their time are now trained to be sensitive to trauma and health needs and carry out tasks which include home delivery and greeting participants as they drive up, filling personalized shopping lists and learning the names and needs of those they serve.
Looking back, she says she “hadn’t expected to love the work so much” and recognizes she has been fortunate to have landed just in time to work with a phenomenal team of people at Groundworks who have been dedicated to serving people experiencing homelessness and poverty.
Throughout the pandemic, community organizations were also ready to come together and work to create a network of support. She listed off countless partners, including Loaves and Fishes, Brigid’s Kitchen, Hannaford’s Supermarket, Everyone Eats, Project Feed and the Vermont Foodbank — all of whom have kept people alive and healthy during the pandemic. As she prepares for the next stage in her life, Christine said she is optimistic that these collaborations will continue long after the pandemic has waned.
For more information about the work of Foodworks and the Groundworks shelters go to https://groundworksvt.org.