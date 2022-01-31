BURLINGTON — A Springfield man who is the main suspect in a string of armed robberies earlier this month in the Springfield-Westminster area, entered a formal not guilty plea Monday morning in U.S. District Court.
Sam Colby, 39, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of armed robbery -- the Jan. 8 robbery of the 802 Credit Union in Springfield "by force and violence and intimidation," according to the charge.
Colby entered a not guilty plea during his video conferencing arraignment in front of federal Magistrate Kevin Doyle, who was in Burlington.
Colby is currently being held at the Northwest Correctional Center in St. Albans. He is the suspect in five different armed robberies, including the Jan. 6 armed robbery of the Allen Brothers Farm Market in Westminster.
The other robberies took place in Springfield -- at the People's United Bank, a second time at the 802 Credit Union, the Family Dollar Store and the Circle K the Exit 7 truck stop.
No one was hurt in any of the robberies; most of them were carried out by a masked man wearing an Adidas sweatshirt. Police said they recovered a pellet gun under the seat of Colby's car, and also a box of live ammunition for a .32 caliber weapon in his home. No handgun was recovered.
Colby told Doyle that he had been treated for heroin addiction, but that was several years ago in 2013. In response to questions from Doyle, Colby said he had attended two years of college, and had also taken classes at Community College of Vermont.
Colby is being held without bail, and there was no mention during his brief court hearing on established conditions of release or bail.
The magistrate gave the attorneys on both sides 60 days to conduct discovery in the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller noted there were surveillance tapes from the five different crime scenes to review, in addition to an interview Colby gave to police.