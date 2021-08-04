In Vermont and across the country, employers are in need of workers. And some local businesses face an added challenge: back-to-school season.
The pool of young workers, disproportionately concentrated in fields like food service and retail, grows each summer. Now, as college students prepare to return to campuses, some businesses that employ them expect to lose part of their staff, at a time when it's already hard to hire enough people.
"A good chunk of my staff are leaving," said Chelsea Trotter, the general manager at The Works in Brattleboro. She estimated she's losing about one-third of her staff of around 25, most of whom are part-time.
In Manchester, Charlie's Coffee House expects to lose three people from its serving staff of five, according to Kathy Manley, who manages that side of the operation.
Both said it's unusually hard to hire new people right now.
Workforce rises in summer
On average, people aged 16 to 24 made up 10 percent of Vermont's 322,000-strong workforce over the 12 months ending in June. But there are generally seasonal patterns to employment in that age group.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the youth workforce rises each summer as high-school and college students find seasonal jobs and new graduates start looking for permanent work.
In 2019, the youth labor force grew by 3 million nationally from April to July, or about 15 percent, to 23.3 million. In 2020, the number of young job-seekers followed a similar trend, though the total was lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the economy. (The federal bureau has not yet released its analysis of that group for summer 2021.)
For some in that age group, the end of summer means moving around the state or country. About 2,200 Vermonters left the state to enter college elsewhere in fall 2018, according to federal survey data. At the same time, almost 4,900 students migrated here from out of state to launch their higher education in Vermont.
Compared to the 20-and-over workforce, teenagers disproportionately work in food service and sales. Both industries have been adding jobs as the economy reopens. Nationwide employment at establishments that serve food or drink grew by 194,000 in June, according to the latest jobs report, and many local restaurateurs say they’re struggling with staff shortages.
Circumstances affect staff
Trotter, at The Works, said it's unusual to see so many departures at the end of summer, and mentioned a couple factors. For one, she often hires people in high school who stay around for several years, and some of them are aging into college.
"This year's the first year that I'm losing a lot of people, because they all are going to campuses," she said. She added that two employees would have left last year to attend school out of state if not for the pandemic.
Trotter said that means longer hours for other employees, mostly shift leaders, with her picking up whatever slack is left.
Meanwhile, she's having trouble bringing in new employees.
"People are applying, but they are not responding to text messages or calls," she said. She estimated she had contacted about 30 people over the past week, of whom two showed up for interviews.
At the Northside Dairy Bar
Not all businesses in the retail and food-service industries expect to be affected in the same way. A number of other stores, cafes and restaurants in the region contacted by Vermont News and Media said the return to college doesn’t present major staffing issues for them, and might mean the loss of a couple seasonal employees, if any.
Brooke Thomson Drew regularly employs high-schoolers and college students at the Northside Dairy Bar in Bennington, which is open through Labor Day. She said she should have enough workers to close out the season.
"Some of the schools are going back after Labor Day, so I'm actually lucky with some of my help," said Thomson Drew, who manages the ice cream shop, which her mother owns.
In general, she said, hiring students means accommodating their schedules; sometimes they go away for vacation with their parents or have extracurricular activities, including sports that start before the school year.
"Now I have high school kids that are going to play sports and trying to work, so I'm losing my high school kids to athletics, plus my college kids," she said. "... It's a real juggling aspect of it."
Her family also owns the Bennington Lanes bowling alley, and with the challenges employers face hiring right now, she's wondering if she'll have enough staff going into fall.
But she described this summer as one of the best she’s had with her "kids," as she calls them, in terms of their morale and enthusiasm. She said it has helped to close Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so they knew they would have two consecutive days off.
"I've seen a lot of people in our area struggling with help," she said, "and I just have to say, I feel I've been blessed with all my employees, with their positive attitudes and their positive work ethics."