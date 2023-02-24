GUILFORD — People cheered as the first piece of the new Guilford Community Park pavilion was lifted into the air by a crane on Monday. It was like an old-fashioned barn raising, with a modern twist.
Monday's pavilion raising was the culmination of a year of planning, designing and fundraising to create a park complete with green spaces, a pavilion, a walking labyrinth, children’s play area with a slide and swings, a basketball half-court, net and fire pit. It is behind the Guilford Store, alongside the Guilford Community Church, in the center of Guilford’s Algiers Village.
“Been waiting for this for a whole year,” said Dwayne Johnson, one of the six members of the Guilford Community Park Committee. “It's really, really amazing. It's the beginning of the park.”
The 24 foot by 48 foot timber frame pavilion arrived on site back in July 2022. On Monday, a crew from Vermont Natural Homes assembled the pavilion as a gathering of local residents took photos and videos, and conversed with each other about the future of the park.
Dwayne Johnson, one of the six members of the Guilford Community Park Committee, hammers in a peg with his name on it into the eave plate as a crew from Vermont Natural Homes works on assembling the new pavilion for the park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Dwayne Johnson, one of the six members of the Guilford Community Park Committee, and the Rev. Elisa Lucozzi, from Guilford Community Church, watch as a crew from Vermont Natural Homes assembles the new pavilion for the new Guilford Community Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
A crew from Vermont Natural Homes uses a crane to assemble the timber frame of the new pavilion for the new Guilford Community Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Dwayne Johnson, one of the six members of the Guilford Community Park Committee, and the Rev. Elisa Lucozzi, from Guilford Community Church, watch as a crew from Vermont Natural Homes assembles the new pavilion for the new Guilford Community Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
People watch as a crew from Vermont Natural Homes assembles the new pavilion for the new Guilford Community Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Johnson was one of those honored with hammering a peg with his name on it into the eave plate of the pavilion. People were encouraged to buy the personalized pegs, which the committee used to raise money for the park.
“It feels like I'm a part of it. I've kind of become infused in the building. ... Someday, I'll be able to bring my grand kids back over here and point out there and say, ‘That's my peg right there,” said Johnson.
He said this project isn’t just for the church, but for the whole town, and he was gratified to see the community support.
“Hopefully this will host family reunions and wedding receptions and parties and dances and concerts, and just be the start of the whole community coming together after COVID,” he said.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.