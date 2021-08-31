TOWNSHEND — Despite some concerns, the community seems to be behind an initial plan to transform the West River Education District campuses.
“So far, it’s overwhelmingly supportive of what we’re trying to do,” Drew Hazelton, member of the West River Education District Board and Long Term Planning Subcommittee, said Monday at the board meeting held at Leland & Gray Union Middle School and via Zoom. “We can’t just keep cutting. Our kids are running out of opportunities.”
Monday’s meeting marked the second time the Long Term Planning Subcommittee discussed its proposal, which would bring students to a Townshend campus at Townshend Elementary and L&G then make an early learning center at NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane and an immersive learning center at Jamaica Village School.
Hazelton said the committee received 99 responses from a survey of the community. Cost is a major question.
“We have to know what we’re asking the administration to put a price on before we go through that exercise,” Hazelton said, later adding, “We believe we can make this work.”
Another big question had to do with why the project is underway. Hazelton said the board has been dealing with a challenging situation in making programming decisions, with a declining enrollment and an education funding formula that is not favorable to small school districts like WRED.
“We’re trying to make sure our students get the individualized learning that we promised them,” he said. “We want to make sure the taxpayers are getting value for their dollars.”
The immersive learning center is meant to mimic the cultural studies program Journey East at L&G in a broader way. Hazelton said the committee wants all students to have a life-changing experience, leaving school with a love of learning and a passion like Journey East participants.
Potential subjects to be studied hands-on at the center include health care, robotics, technology, environmental studies and cultural studies. Students would gradually spend more time at the center as they get older, ultimately choosing a subject to really hone in on toward the end of their high school career.
Having a central campus in Townshend separated by a crosswalk in the middle of the West River Valley, where students in grades 1 to 4 would attend Townshend Elementary School and students in grades 5 to 12 would go to L&G, is looked at as a way to have a smoother transition for students because they would already be familiar with the community. Support staff and specialists would spend less time driving around to the different schools in the West River Valley.
An early learning center would host children ages 3 to 6. Play-based learning would be the focus.
Committee member Lindsey Bertram recalled a proposal from a couple of years ago where WRED schools would be split up into grades K to 2, 3 to 5, and 6 to 12.
“That went over terribly as I’m sure everyone remembers,” she said. “There was a lot of good in that. There was a lot of bad in that. In terms of transportation, there was a lot of issues.”
Bertram said the new proposal takes the best of the old one, allowing more socialization for students and more collaboration between classrooms. Students of all ages would be dropped off and picked up in one place.
Hazelton said younger children have traveled on buses to school with high school students in the district for a long time, and the committee has “a pretty good idea” how bus routes and logistics would work.
“It is something we have more details on but it’s probably not the best use of our time tonight,” he said.
Survey participants raised concerns about having fifth grade students in the middle school but committee members expressed having faith in administrators and teachers to keep the younger students safe. The decision to split up the grades as proposed has to do with ensuring students and staff can comfortably fit in the two Townshend buildings.
Board member Ken McFadden worried about how playground equipment purchases might go to waste. Hazelton said the committee feels the expense to relocate the equipment would be insignificant compared to increased engagement among students.
The proposal is “definitely interesting,” board member Mike Foley said. He suggested the possibility of using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money made available during the coronavirus pandemic to support the project.
“I want to know more,” he said. “I’m definitely not on one side or the other but I guess we kind of have to answer more questions to find out if this is viable or not. I do think there is opportunity with the ESSER money.”
If the board decides to go with the proposal, Board Vice Chairman Joe Winrich said the process is likely to take place in stages. Hazelton asked the board to make that call at the next meeting on Sept. 20.
“The idea that kids could start exploring something they’re passionate about at a young age,” Winrich said, “I think you get so much more engagement and so much more value out of that.”
Board members said they believe the proposed model could attract new families to the valley and more tuition students.
“We need to make our schools more competitive in the environment that we’re operating in,” said board member Emily Long, who also serves as a state representative for the Windham-5 district. She said the school district needs to best serve the students within the community and the proposal is a path that could work.
Patti Dickson of Jamaica called the plan “an amazing opportunity for us.”
“I think it will make us stand out as a wonderful learning center,” she said.
Kris Jere, a teacher at Townshend Elementary, said special attention would need to be paid to fifth graders if they end up being at the middle school. Ryan Dunn of Brookline is more concerned about maturity levels than safety.
“It’s such a big environment that you’re possibly setting kids up to fail and that’s obviously not what we want to do,” Dunn said.
Shelley Bostrom, a teacher at NewBrook, suggested keeping first graders at the early learning center before sending them to elementary school. She said at that age, the children are still young and could benefit from collaborating with the younger ones more.
With the single campus, NewBrook Principal Scotty Tabachnick sees the potential for a lot of efficiencies around planning and professional development. He said he loves the idea of using the Jamaica campus as an immersive learning center.
Community members are still welcome to comment via surveys at westrivered.org.