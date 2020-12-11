BRATTLEBORO -- Facilitators hired by the town for the Community Safety Review process are preparing to bring forward their findings before making their recommendations.
On Monday, the Community Safety Review Committee spent some time looking at Brattleboro's fiscal year 2022 general fund budget proposed by town staff and currently being reviewed by the Select Board at meetings. The spending plan will be considered for approval at annual Representative Town Meeting in March.
"This is just an orientation," Shea Witzberger, one of the two facilitators, said at the committee meeting held remotely Monday. "Next week we're going to share a whole lot more with you about the substance of what we learned by listening and combing through statistics and data."
Witzberger said the first part of the review process involved listening to people affected by public safety systems and those working within them. Forums and more private sessions were held as surveys were distributed.
Recommendations for making the community safer are next as a report is due to the Select Board at the end of the month. Witzberger said the list doesn't have to involve the budget -- it could be policies or "different ways of holding work."
"Next week will be findings focused," she said.
The committee meets Mondays at 6 p.m. Log-in information can be found at brattleboro.org.
The project came about after the Select Board approved the municipal budget as boards statewide were given legislative authority to skip annual town meetings to avoid large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. At a meeting held in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May, local community members raised concerns about the police budget and the board agreed to establish a review process related to public safety.
About $2.37 million is proposed to be budgeted for police operations for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. Emily Megas-Russell, facilitator, said the figure represents a 3 percent increase from the current fiscal year and makes up about 12 percent of the town town budget.
"The bulk of the budget is in staffing, which is pretty average," she said.
Megas-Russell said overtime mostly has to do with shift coverage, which is attributed to difficulties in filling vacancies and the department requiring a minimum of three officers on every shift. Franz Reichsman, former chairman of the Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee, noted the biggest driver of increases for policing are union-negotiated salary agreements.
Through a nonbinding vote at the end of Representative Town Meeting, which was held virtually in September without consideration of the budget, reps called for about 2 percent of the municipal budget to be dedicated to human services rather than 1 percent as has been tradition in the recent past.
"It's pretty compelling for the Select Board to look at it and consider it," Megas-Russell said.
Franz Reichsman said the Human Services Review Committee reviews applications and makes a recommendation to the board about how much to propose for funding agencies in a warned article for the annual meeting.
Megas-Russell wants to learn more about how the funds budgeted for Project CARE or Community Approach to Recovery and Engagement are allocated. The police department's program aims to steer individuals into recovery for substance use disorder and is aided by local organizations.
Other questions raised at the meeting have to do with how many vacancies the department has and how that affects the budget.
Details are wanted on how the position of school resource officer at Brattleboro Union High School works and is funded. A member of the social justice group at the school, Youth4Change, expressed a desire in a public forum to no longer have an officer at the school and efforts statewide seek the same goal.
The facilitators and committee are interested in Migrant Justice, a group trying to expand the number of police agencies committing to policies of not sharing immigration status with federal authorities. Brattleboro Police Chief Michael Fitzgerald has said the local department doesn't.
Another effort the committee is talking about comes from Brattleboro Common Sense. Adam Marchesseault, a researcher from the group, said the goal is to get firearms removed from most patrols to avoid escalation.
BCS looked at models in Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Graeme Donald, a former police officer from Scotland, offered to provide information to the local department but noted the challenge of changing a culture where guns have been carried by officers for decades.
Megas-Russell said she spoke with an author of a study from University of Vermont and Cornell University from 2014 to 2019 that found Brattleboro stopped more people than the national average, with Black and Hispanic drivers being stopped at higher rates.
"The most concerning findings show that the penalties of those stops are harsher for Black drivers primarily and also for Hispanic drivers," she said. "The data shows Black drivers are 30 percent less likely to have contraband when searched than white drivers. So this study opens up big questions about racial bias in traffic stopping. It's not necessarily answering those questions."