BRATTLEBORO — A Community Safety Review Committee member shared concerns about the recently completed process that yielded a report with ideas for reforming the local police department and other recommendations for the town.
“While I fully support and applaud the efforts of the CSRC facilitators along with the groups and individuals who pushed for this process to come into fruition, I do not believe all of the recommendations being presented in the report are grounded in a comprehensive review of Brattleboro’s safety needs,” Kelsey Rice, committee member, wrote in a statement to the Select Board.
Her complaints had to do with the limited timeframe for the project and the report’s call to freeze funding for police training.
The facilitators were hired by the town in September then a nine-member advisory committee was appointed by the Select Board. A final report was released Friday and will be discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting being held remotely at 6 p.m.
Rice said she shared her dissenting thoughts and unanswered questions about data at two committee meetings, which preceded the final meeting on Dec. 28.
“The committee was told by the facilitators, we could discuss questions, concerns or dissent, but the findings from the listening sessions support the recommendations and therefore the report would not be altered in anyway unless there was dissent held by the majority of the committee,” she wrote. “The committee was not given the opportunity to develop informed insight into the findings of the review needed to effectively consider how the proposed recommendations may or may not be aligned with the review.”
Rice said a draft summary of the report was not presented to the committee prior to the Dec. 23 meeting.
“The facilitators pulled it up and offered us 10 minutes to review it before discussion,” she wrote. “During the 12/23/20 meeting I directly spoke to the fact the report was already written without the committee having an opportunity to weigh in on the findings from the listening sessions or the police review, therefore I do not feel as though if I am asked, I can say I was a part of bringing these recommendations forward. By the time we reached the 12/28/20 committee meeting, the facilitators had already made it clear the recommendations would not be altered and the deadline to submit the report to the select board was only three days away.”
The Reformer reported there was no dissent on the findings and general agreement on the recommendations at the committee’s final meeting on Dec. 28 where the draft summary of the report was discussed. At the time, Rice wrote, she had come to terms with “knowing the recommendations formulated by the facilitators would be represented in the report to the Select Board regardless of my viewpoint. It seemed redundant to repeat my dissent.”
The committee did not receive any findings from listening sessions in the community or the police department review until the facilitators already formed their recommendations, Rice wrote.
“As a person with lived experience of policing as a survivor of intimate partner violence, offering myself in service to this project, I feel my experience was used solely as a public face for the project,” she wrote. “I do not believe this was in anyway the intention of the facilitators or the select board. It is however an important consideration to take away from this project. Perhaps going forward should you choose to form some sort of committee with lived experience, applicants should also be expected to have qualifications deemed trustworthy of engaging in town business.”
In her statement, Rice shares details about positive and negative encounters she has had with law enforcement and the court system.
Rice said she was not given a “satisfying explanation” for why the BPD has not demonstrated readiness to receive training, as the report recommends freezing funds for that purpose until needs are assessed. A line item for training was proposed to go up by 48 percent, according to a budget presented by town staff and being considered by the Select Board before it finalizes the warning for annual Representative Town Meeting.
Rice supports the increase.
“Police officers have the potential to cause great harm to marginalized peoples; but I believe police officers also have the potential to be agents of great support as well,” she wrote. “As I have vocalized in numerous committee meetings, we are in an unprecedented time. A time when we are all (not just law enforcement officers) faced with reevaluating our preexisting belief systems and cultural norms. The task ahead will require authentic commitment on the part of town, and Brattleboro PD leadership. It will also require Brattleboro police officers feeling supported and respected for their good work and service.”
Rice said she believes in interim Police Chief Mark Carignan’s “ability to steer the department towards progressive changes needed within the department. And I believe in the department’s potential to truly integrate community driven models of service and accountability within their policing philosophies. I hope the town of Brattleboro will provide the Brattleboro PD with the tools and support needed to move policing in this community into a new and better direction.”