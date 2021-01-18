WILMINGTON — All members of a committee tasked with planning a new building for the police and fire departments agreed with who they want to see take on the project.
The Public Safety Facility Committee recommended hiring Bread Loaf Corporation of Middlebury if voters authorize borrowing for the project on annual Town Meeting Day in March.
“They have 12 or 13 public safety facilities under their belt, mostly in Vermont,” Chuck Clerici, committee member, said at a special Select Board meeting held remotely Thursday. “It was a unanimous and resounding decision to recommend Bread Loaf.”
The proposed site is on town-owned land next to the Old School Community Center downtown. Previously, the property was home to the former town garage.
With certain additions suggested by the committee, the project is estimated to cost about $4,740,550. With contingencies and permitting, the committee recommends taking out a $5.5 million bond.
The Select Board still needs to decide how to warn an article regarding the project. This year, all Town Meeting Day voting will take place via ballots in Wilmington.
A request for proposals for the project was issued Nov. 30 with a deadline of Dec. 24. Four bids were received.
“Two were marginally compliant and reviewed by the committee and deemed to be substantially compliant enough that we accepted them,” Clerici said, describing how a scoring system was used by the committee to decide which group would be best for the project. “There’s a very clear cut winner, if you will, that we are here tonight to recommend to the Select Board for consideration.”
Clerici said the difference between Bread Loaf, the highest bidder, and All Seasons Construction Corporation, the lowest, was about $152,000 or about 2 percent of the entire bid price, but Bread Loaf’s qualifications made it the top choice of the committee. GPI Construction and VMS Construction also submitted bids.
Suggested additions to the budget include $11,500 for extra insulation to keep a generator quieter, $17,000 for an air barrier for which Clerici anticipates Efficiency Vermont will provide some kind of rebate, and $102,000 for an exhaust. In case costs grow higher than anticipated, the recommended line item for contingencies is $261,970 or 5 percent of the total project.
If voter approval is secured, Clerici expects construction could begin in April. He said the bond funds wouldn’t be available until July so the Select Board will need a bridge loan or some other financial instrument to cover initial projects such as demolition of a building on site, grading and concrete work.
While unsure of how much would be needed, Clerici called the months in between the vote and the funds being released “critical” to getting the project completed before snow comes. He said the committee could ask Bread Loaf to provide an estimate for the first four months.
“I think that would be a good idea,” said John Gannon, vice chairman of the Select Board and state representative for the Windham-6 district.
Town Manager Scott Tucker said it is a normal practice to borrow in anticipation of a bond; it was done for sewer upgrades in town.
Asked by Gannon why the committee recommended a 5 percent contingency rather than 10 percent, Clerici said the committee “felt it was not responsible to go lower than 5. The guidance we have been given is a range of 5 to 10 percent. This committee has remained very acutely aware of how difficult it is going to be to get approval for this project.”
Select Board Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has wanted the town to move its police and fire departments out of flood zones for a decade now.
“We’ve been accused of pushing it,” he said. “I think one of the comments is we’re jumping on this too soon. Well, 10 years, I think, is adequate enough time to address FEMA’s concerns as well as our own town plan.”
Relocating the stations is one of the top objectives of the town plan, Fitzgerald said. He thanked the committee for doing “an outstanding job.”
“I can’t say enough good things about it, and we desperately do need this building,” he said. “We do need to move forward in this community. Hopefully, the vote won’t be as close you may think.”
The town offices also will need to be considered in the future for similar concerns about flooding, Fitzgerald said. Wilmington’s downtown area was hit hard by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.