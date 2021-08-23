TOWNSHEND — Parents and community members are being asked to weigh in on a plan to reshape West River Education District campuses, where the elementary school in Jamaica would turn into an “immersive learning center,” NewBrook Elementary in Newfane would serve as an early learning center for children ages 3 to 6, Townshend Elementary would host grades 1-4, and the neighboring Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School would be for grades 5 to 12.
The proposal comes from the Long Term Planning Subcommittee made up of WRED Board members who looked at providing the best education as possible to students while being fiscally responsible, Board Chairman Al Claussen said at the Aug. 16 meeting.
“I think it is remarkable that we are all on the same page with what our vision is,” said Lindsey Bertram, committee member. “I think the biggest push for us is keeping this student centered.”
Committee member Drew Hazelton said most importantly, the committee believes the district should work as a “family.”
“We want to break down the barriers, break down the silos,” he said. “We need to take away the thought that our building, our structure in Jamaica, is for elementary school.”
Hazelton said an immersive learning center could offer a variety of experiences for students including classes involving cultural studies, health care and science. The center is being pitched as a place where students in the district can figure out their passions and interests through personalized learning.
Other benefits of the proposal being touted include more opportunities for teachers to collaborate, improved individualized instruction, increased access to early childhood learning and more choices for students. Hazelton said the committee believes taxpayers and parents will appreciate having more engaged students in the district.
A feedback form can be found at westrivered.org. The committee is asking to fill out the forms by Thursday.
Superintendent Bill Anton told the Reformer the project is the focus of a board meeting being held via Zoom and live at L&G at 7 p.m. Monday. An agenda item is dedicated to comments and feedback.