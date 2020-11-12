BRATTLEBORO -- Making the best of a tough situation with the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Remarkable Women are continuing to make the community a better place through their efforts.
"It was a really stacked field all over," Bud Lolatte, advertising representative for the Reformer said of the nominees at the Reformer's third annual Remarkable Women Awards. The ceremony was held Thursday at the American Legion with COVID-19 protocols in place and kept brief due to the pandemic. "This is really a community event. We want to congratulate all the people who were nominated. People in the community really appreciate the work you're doing."
Stephanie Bonin, executive director of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, received the Entrepreneurial Leader Award. She owned Duo Restaurant in Brattleboro with her husband for about five years before selling it. They still own three restaurants in Denver, Colo.
Bonin spearheaded the effort to start Everyone Eats in Brattleboro, which was used as a model throughout the state. Restaurants are paid with federal coronavirus relief funds to make free meals for community members during the pandemic.
The Business Leader Award went to Kate Theriault, manager of the West River Marina, who has been involved with many organizations over the years including the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Youth Services, Sunrise Rotary, the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Every year, the restaurant donates to local nonprofits and hosts the Plunge for charity.
Theriault enjoys talking with all the people who come in for dinner or a drink. During the pandemic, the Marina has continued to be vigilant about social distancing and mask wearing.
Carol Lolatte, director of the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, received the Non-profit Leader Award. She started with the municipal department in 1986 and is responsible for fiscal management, planning, organizing and directing recreational activities and special activities. She has organized the Brattleboro Winter Carnival, Brattleboro Goes Fourth and the Last Night celebrations.
Her crowning achievements include the purchase and development of West River Park, and the construction and opening of Perseverance Skatepark. Challenges this year included keeping programs and facilities open to the public but also safe.
Community members recommended nominations for this year's slate of award recipients then voted on finalists. The winners were determined by a judges panel made up of Serenity Smith Forchion, founder of New England Center for Circus Arts; Nancy Heydinger, founder and director of Girls on the Run Vermont; Kristen Ziter Taylor, owner of Brattleboro Area Realty; Tami Purcell, broker and owner of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; and Crystal Brennan, director of operations for C&S Wholesale Grocers.
The event was sponsored by Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, Brattleboro Area Realty and C&S Wholesale Grocers.