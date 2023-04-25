BELLOWS FALLS — The new $10.75 million Bellows Falls Garage, a housing project of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, will be ready for its new tenants in about six weeks.
That didn’t keep a bevy of state and local officials from snipping the ceremonial ribbon in front of the modernistic building, which will house 27 new apartments of affordable housing in downtown Bellows Falls.
The new building replaces the original Bellows Falls Garage on Rockingham Street. The housing trust’s original plans called for an innovative renovation of the Art Deco, 100-year-old concrete building.
But as Elizabeth Bridgewater, the executive director of the housing trust, told the large gathering Monday afternoon, the costs skyrocketed and forced the housing trust and its many funding partners to re-think the project, which included cleaning up a brownfield site and taking down a building inches from neighboring businesses.
Even saving the original concrete facade had to be abandoned because no contractor was willing to take on that smaller restoration project.
“Creating new housing in Vermont is vital,” she said. Despite all the challenges, she said, “the reward is very deep,” she said.
“This was not an easy project,” said Gus Seelig of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. “It was a stressor.”
Dozens of people toured the four floors of the building, with the lower floors still in the process of being completed. Virtually all of the apartments have stunning views of either the Connecticut River, Fall Mountain or the Bellows Falls Canal, or downtown Bellows Falls.
Bridgewater said that former WWHT Executive Director Connie Snow, when handing over the reins of the Trust to Bridgewater five years ago, told her to find a project in Bellows Falls as one of her first projects.
Bridgewater said it took three offers to the building’s then-owner, signmaker Frank Hawkins, before he was willing to part with the dilapidated structure. A special grant from Chroma Technology sealed the deal with Hawkins, she said.
The building includes five studio apartments, 18 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments, and rents will range from $400 to $1,088, utilities included. Several of the apartments are permanently dedicated to people who are homeless, and prospective tenants have to undergo financial and criminal background checks.
Stewart Property Management, which already manages the Exner Block and the Howard Block in downtown Bellows Falls, as well as the Canal House, has already started accepting applications for the new energy-efficient apartments.
Kathy Relihan of Stewart Property Management was on hand Monday afternoon to talk to any prospective tenants. She said the response has been good since applications opened up last week.
She said most applicants are from the Bellows Falls or Brattleboro area. She is also renting out the one commercial, street-front property in the building, and has already showed the space to a couple of prospective tenants.
Also on hand Monday was a camera crew from FACT-TV, the local public access television station. The crew recorded members of the community who had a story to tell about the old BF Garage, which was everything from a garage and car dealership to a machine shop, and finally Hawkins’ sign-making studio.
Rockingham resident Charlie Jarras recalled Hawkins’ Rockingham Old Home Days parties up on the roof of the old garage, with more than 100 people gathered to eat, drink and watch the famous fireworks display during the first weekend in August.
Jarras was amazed at the views from the different apartments. In Boston or New York, he said, such views would fetch thousands of dollars in rent per month.