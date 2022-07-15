Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

GUILFORD — A crew from Vermont Natural Homes recently delivered and assembled timber frames for a pavilion for a new new Guilford Community Park. The timber frame pavilion will be 24×48. The pavilion is phase one of the Guilford Community Park project which will also include the seventh circuit labyrinth play spaces, a basketball area, and and possibly EV charging stations.

The plan is to have the pavilion ready and raised by sometime this fall.

