Community rallies for girl, 5, with brain cancer

Brystol Nova Critchfield, 4, of Bellows Falls, Vt., plays in the backyard of her grandmother’s North Walpole, N.H., residence on Friday, May 7, 2021. Critchfield was diagnosed with a rare cancer called glioma cancer.
Brystol Nova Critchfield, 4, of Bellows Falls, Vt., plays in the backyard of her grandmother’s North Walpole, N.H., residence on Friday, May 7, 2021. Critchfield was diagnosed with a rare cancer called glioma cancer.
BELLOWS FALLS -- It all started in late February when Rebecca Richmond noticed her daughter Brystol was acting funny, as in different.
The mom of three knows her kids, and she especially knows her oldest child, who just turned five this past Monday.
"Her behavior was different," said Richmond, during an interview on the back porch of her mother-in-law's home in North Walpole, N.H. Brystol became aggressive and would scratch or be aggressive toward her siblings.
Brystol Nova Critchfield, 4, of Bellows Falls, Vt., plays in the backyard of her grandmother’s North Walpole, N.H., residence on Friday, May 7, 2021. Critchfield was diagnosed with a rare cancer called glioma cancer.
Brystol Nova Critchfield, 4, of Bellows Falls, Vt., plays in the backyard of her grandmother’s North Walpole, N.H., residence on Friday, May 7, 2021. Critchfield was diagnosed with a rare cancer called glioma cancer.
Brystol Nova Critchfield, 4, of Bellows Falls, Vt., plays in the backyard of her grandmother’s North Walpole, N.H., residence on Friday, May 7, 2021. Critchfield was diagnosed with a rare cancer called glioma cancer.
Brystol Nova Critchfield, 4, of Bellows Falls, Vt., plays in the backyard of her grandmother’s North Walpole, N.H., residence on Friday, May 7, 2021. Critchfield was diagnosed with a rare cancer called glioma cancer.
Richmond took her to the clinic in Springfield, and they sent her home with anti-nausea medication, saying she likely had a virus which was causing the headaches.
The headaches and nausea did not go away, so Richmond finally reached Brystol's regular pediatrician in Bellows Falls.
Dr. Eliot Hall looked into Brystol's eyes and didn't like what he saw; there was a lot of swelling on her optic nerve, she said. He told Richmond to take her daughter to the emergency room at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., more than an hour away, as soon as possible. He thought he had seen a large growth behind her right eye, she said.
Those headaches were the tip of the problem: Brystol, who was four years old when the brain tumor was discovered on March 18, had an MRI, and then a nine-hour brain surgery the next day to remove the tumor. And again, two days later, her mother recalled, since tests showed the surgeons hadn't gotten all of the tumor.
For those two weeks after the surgery, the parents were in a suspended state of optimism and anxiety. Brystol's oncologist, Dr. Angela Ricci, had told them that 90 percent of the tumors are benign. "We thought that for two weeks," she said.
"Dr. Ricci she called us and told us the news. It's all so much at once," Richmond said. The diagnosis was a Stage 4 glioma tumor, and the tumor was very large, about the size of an apple, or half her brain. The tumor, doctors have told Richmond, was likely there when she was born.
Richmond and Critchfield, her longtime boyfriend and father of their three children which include Phoenix, 3, and Lucian, seven months, dropped everything to be with their daughter, whose eyes were swollen and bandaged and couldn't see for those two weeks.
Tests showed that the glioma was of a particularly aggressive type of cancer, extremely rare, and large. And the little girl and her family go weekly to Dartmouth-Hitchcock for tests to track the effectiveness of the chemotherapy. Every Wednesday, Brystol is sedated for a spinal tap. An MRI next week should let the family -- and doctors -- know whether the tumor has been eradicated.
Right now, Brystol is home, playing and taking her liquid chemotherapy as if it is something for a sore throat. Richmond carefully measures it out in a plastic syringe, and squirts it into her daughter's mouth.
Twice a day, Brystol gets her chemo, and as long as it's working, she and her parents won't have to take Brystol to Boston Children's Hospital to have an intravenous port installed for treatment, something they dread.
Because the brain surgery removed a portion of her skull, she has to be careful and can't ride her bicycle. And the doctors have told the parents that she shouldn't plan on starting kindergarten in the fall, as she normally would have done.
Brystol takes her medical appointments mostly in stride, her mother said, except for having to have an IV put in. "It took four of us holding her down so they could put it in," said Richmond.
Otherwise, she isn't curious about all the trips to the doctor and hospital, her mother said, taking it in stride as a normal part of her childhood.
Right now, the liquid chemotherapy is working, according to the doctors. But the doctors aren't 100 percent sure all of the glioma tumor was removed in those two surgeries at Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, or CHaD. She has bi-weekly MRIs to check on the tumor site. The chemo has affected the little girl's appetite, and she's been losing weight to her parents' worry.
"She can never play sports or go on another playground," her mother said.
She plays with her little sister Phoenix and cuddles with her infant brother Lucian. And she watches the Disney movie Moana, about a Polynesian princess, "maybe 10 times a day," her dad says. She does tire, and after listening to the adults in her life talk and talk, she goes into her grandmother's home and lies down to watch her favorite movie, not for the first time that day. "Things exhaust her," Richmond said.
"They say it's extremely rare, and usually is found in someone in their late 30s," she said.
Her mother is proud about how smart Brystol is. "She has such a great vocabulary, she's very smart," she says. She's tall for her age, with straight brown hair just past her shoulders. She loves the color purple.
Richmond and Critchfield have known each other since they were teens: their parents were friends and the kids always spent time together. Romance blossomed when the couple were 16, and now they have three kids, all under the age of five.
Critchfield gets emotional and sometimes angry talking about his daughter's illness, and what he views as the lack of communication from Brystol's medical team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
While the family's picnic table holds many medical reports, it's in language for PhDs or MDs, not parents worried to death. "Their communication is terrible," he says flatly. "We want everything explained to us."
"I'm not always calm," he admits.
"He gets angry," Richmond said. "He gets mad and sad."
But communication and understanding with the doctors has improved in the past several weeks, she said. "We had to tell them don't hold back on anything," she said.
Logan's mother Carrie Critchfield, Brystol's paternal grandmother, is doing what she can for her granddaughter: she is hosting a fundraising barbeque this Saturday at the Rockingham Recreation Center and a raffle. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there won't be the typical lineup of salads -- everything has to be packaged. But there will be hot dogs, Vermont bratwurst and hamburgers, chips and soda. "It will be grab and go," she said. "It will be COVID safe." The fundraiser barbeque will run from 1 to 5 p.m.
While the family has good medical insurance thanks to his job with Jancewicz & Son, Critchfield until recently hasn't been working, and the family's finances are strained. "They've been very supportive and very understanding," he said. He returned to work, three days a week, this week.
One family friend has even bought tickets to take Brystol and her parents to Disneyworld in June, and the doctors say they can go, and Rebecca's sister will watch the two younger children. Earlier in the month, there was a truck parade for Brystol.
Meanwhile, there is a GoFundMe page, and friends have put out fundraising buckets in stores, asking for donations. The couple is originally from North Walpole, N.H., but moved to Bellows Falls about four months ago.
Brystol was born in Keene, N.H., at Cheshire Medical Center, and she and her mom were home within 24 hours, and had been in perfect health until her winter headaches. "She'd never been in the hospital since she was born, until this," said Richmond.
Richmond said that she copes by keeping busy, and she says she has to hold things in -- and together. "I don't have time to be emotional," she said.
Meanwhile, there is a touch of normalcy. Brystol and her sister Phoenix crawl all over their dad, seeking comfort and attention. "They want to be roofers like their dad," Richmond said.