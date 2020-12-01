BRATTLEBORO — The next phase of the Community Safety Review process is starting up after public outreach is nearly complete.
Shea Witzberger, one of two facilitators hired by the town, said the first of two public forums held last month to hear about community members’ personal experiences with police and other safety systems was better attended but both were “more emotionally intense than our average committee meeting.”
The Select Board hosted a special meeting last week to hear about policies and procedures within the Brattleboro Police Department. Witzberger wants the report the town commissioned from her group to look at how those things affect the community, and what can be done differently to reduce harm and add support.
“In some ways, we have a higher burden of proof, which makes sense because we’re advocating for some things to change,” Witzberger said at the committee’s meeting held remotely Monday.
The committee, which meets via Zoom on Mondays, has four meetings left. The report is due at the end of the month and will include themes, findings and short-term, mid-term and long-term recommendations.
“The actual labor of writing the report will be reserved by Shea and I because that’s what we were hired to do,” Emily Megas-Russell, facilitator, told the committee. “We are going to be bringing sections of the report back to you all and essentially using this space as a brainstorming session.”
The project also involves reviewing the police and municipal budgets. That’s scheduled for Monday’s meeting.
Nonpublic listening sessions with different segments of the community are still happening. The hope is to get input from anyone who wants to share by the end of this week.
Not many people haven taken up the facilitators on their offer for one-on-one phone calls, Witzberger said, but a survey for individuals was thoroughly completed by about 100 people and about 30 surveys for staff in local organizations have been submitted so far.
Witzberger outlined “parallel projects” her group may consider teaming up on: Migrant Justice is working on getting towns to support a stronger fair and impartial policing policy to protect migrant community members from police collaborating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Brattleboro Common Sense wants local police to spend at least some of their time patrolling without arms; and there are efforts to no longer have school resource officers, an idea promoted by a member of the social justice group Youth4Change at Brattleboro Union High School during one of the recent forums.