WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — A Connecticut man wanted in that state in connection with an October shooting in downtown Hartford, Conn., waived extradition Friday.
Shawn Santoro, 26, of Windsor, Conn., was arrested Thursday at a home on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., by U.S. marshals. Court documents shed no light on why he was in Vernon and for how long.
Vermont Superior Court Judge John Treadwell ordered Santoro held without bail until Connecticut officials come to Vermont to pick him up. Connecticut courts have set bail on Santoro at $1.5 million.
Santoro is currently being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
According to Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins, Santoro is charged with shooting Raymond Lewis on Oct. 21 in Hartford.
According to Connecticut news reports, Lewis, 54, was the 32nd murder in Hartford at that point in the year. He was shot in the street where he lived at 3:40 a.m. in a dispute with Santoro over drug selling territory, witnesses told the Hartford police investigators, according to court affidavits.
Santoro was quickly identified by witnesses as the shooter, and police were able to trace him by identifying his mother’s car and registration. Bail was set for him in Connecticut at $1.5 million, and an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 4.
Lewis, according to his published obituary, immigrated to the Hartford area with his family from Kingston, Jamaica when he was 10 years old. He attended local schools and worked as a chef.
Vermont State Police Trooper Timothy Alibozek said Friday that the state police were not involved in the case until they were notified by the marshal’s office that they had arrested a fugitive in Vernon that should be returned to Connecticut.
Windham County Public Defender Mimi Brill represented Santoro during his hearing before Treadwell, and she said Santoro wanted to get back to Connecticut and that he should be picked up by Monday by Connecticut officials.
Treadwell said according to federal law, Connecticut has two weeks to retrieve him from the Vermont prison.