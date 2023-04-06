BELLOWS FALLS — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which holds the key to the relicensing of the hydro stations on the Connecticut River, is finally getting ready to take public comment about the future use of the river.
At a 'meet and greet' with the Connecticut River Conservancy's staff on Tuesday evening at the Waypoint Center, the two river stewards, Kathy Urffer for Vermont and Kate Buckman for New Hampshire, said the FEMA relicensing is a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to improve the river.
Any new license would cover the next 40 years of operation, and deal with such things as the operation of hydro electric stations, the use of recreational facilities, concerns about erosion, and the use of the dam's existing fish passage ladders.
Urffer said she expects FERC to "re-engage" the public this summer about the relicensing process.
She said after the meeting that while the river conservancy had reached a memorandum of understanding with then-owner Great River Hydro about the operation of the river about two years ago, many issues still need to be discussed and resolved, particularly recreational use of the river and erosion concerns.
The new regime would see the hydro operation shift from a peaking power operation, where water is held and then released, to a run-of-the-river operation, which is expected to create less erosion.
Urffer said that since Great River Hydro was sold earlier this year to Canadian energy giant Hydro Quebec, all the staff of Great River Hydro had stayed and she doesn't expect any major shift with the new owner.
The FERC process has stretched beyond the usual five years to 10 years, said Gary Fox, development director for the town of Rockingham. He said the town is planning on filing formal requests with FERC about the use of the river, whether it is recreation at Herrick's Cove or the old Bellows Falls Canal, which is used in the Bellows Falls hydro station's daily operation.
A surprising number of the people who crowded into the Waypoint Center Tuesday evening listed swimming in the Connecticut as their favorite use of the river, more than fishing or paddling.
Buckman, an Alstead, N.H., resident, is a recent addition to the Connecticut River Conservancy staff. She was a former research scientist at Dartmouth College, and she will be working with Urffer on issues affecting both sides of the river, as well as unique-to-New Hampshire issues.
Urffer, who has been with the conservancy since 2017, replaced longtime river steward David Deen of Westminster West.
She said she had come to the conservancy from an organization that is dedicated to the Hackensack River in New Jersey. There, she said, a staff of 10 people studied and advocated for a 45-mile-long river.
In the case of Vermont and New Hampshire, she said, she and Buckman are tackling issues facing 275 miles of river, with 14 "huge" tributary streams.
"It's a huge watershed," she said. Urffer said the conservancy staff has worked to remove many dams along the river and its tributaries, and she said one such dam, on the Saxtons River under the Route 5 Bridge in Westminster, would likely be removed next year.
Urffer said one of the main struggles she and other river advocates face is the lack of legislative focus on the Connecticut River, while on the western side of Vermont, Lake Champlain gets a tremendous amount of attention and resources.
Another big difference, she said, is the approach to sea lampreys. In Lake Champlain, they are viewed as invasive species and there are ongoing efforts to kill them.
Along the Connecticut, sea lampreys are viewed with enthusiasm, and volunteers walk the river looking for sea lamprey "nests," Urffer said. The sea lampreys in the Connecticut are anadromous fish, which are born in fresh water, live in the ocean, and return to the fresh water to die. Their bodies return important nutrients to the river, she said.
Several of those lamprey nests exist in the Saxtons River, she said.
Buckman made a pitch for new volunteers in Walpole, N.H., to help with issues such as river monitoring.
Annette Spaulding of Rockingham, a trustee of the Connecticut River Conservancy, said that when she started scuba diving in the river 35 years ago, the fish were unhealthy and had fungus growing on them.
But the river's health has improved a lot, she said, and it now has plenty of 'cold water and clean water." She said visibility in the river had improved immensely, as she can now see 20 to 30 feet in the once murky river.
Buffers along the river, to keep it cool during the summer months, are very important, said Spaulding.