NORTH WALPOLE, N.H. — The National Weather Service warned Monday that the Connecticut River would reach flood stage early Tuesday morning, and crest later Tuesday morning, exceeding the flood stage reached during Tropical Storm Irene.
The river, which was at 16 feet above normal Monday afternoon, was expected to reach 28 feet at 2 a.m. Tuesday, and peak at 8 a.m., according to Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Me., which covers New Hampshire and the Connecticut River.
Palmer said that the projected peak of 32 feet would be slightly higher than the peak of 31.3 feet reached during Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011.
Palmer said the historic high of the Connecticut River flooding came in March 1936 during March runoff, when the river reached an astounding 43.5 feet.
The second highest was during the hurricane of 1938, when it reached 39.1. During Irene, it reached 31.3 feet, he said.
Palmer said that with the warning issued Monday afternoon, people and businesses should seek higher ground.
He said property along Route 5 in Westminster would be particularly vulnerable to the project flood.
At Westminster Fire and Rescue, firefighter Michael Fawcett said that members of the department were out Monday afternoon alerting homes and businesses for the potential flooding from the Connecticut River.
Fawcett said in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene, many businesses and farms were inundated with flood waters.
He said back in 2011, businesses such as Allen Brothers Market flooded badly and Route 5 was closed due to floodwaters.
Matthew Cole, a spokesman for Great River Hydro, which owns and operates the hydroelectric facilities on the Connecticut River, said it was too soon to compare the current storm with Irene.
“I can’t compare, it’s still unfolding,” he said,
Westminster organic vegetable farmer Paul Harlow said his farm could be severely affected by the flooding from the Connecticut River, since its high levels cause local streams to back up, and they in turn flood fields and businesses.
In 2011, he said 60 percent of the fields at his home farm flooded. He said one key is how long the river remains high, during Irene it stayed high for days.
According to Palmer, the river is expected to start receding almost immediate and drop below flood stage, 28 feet, by Tuesday at 9 or 10 p.m. He said the river should be back to normal levels by Wednesday morning.
Harlow said he was on the way to check on fields at the Greenwood Farm, where he has three acres of lettuce planted. That would likely be the first field to flood, he said, an immediate loss of $30,000.
During Irene, as the flood water creeped up on his fields, he said workers were picking kale until the water reached their knees, to try and save a crop.
There is nothing they can do, he said, to prevent the flooding. “It’s not going to be good,” he said, “not that I can do a damn thing.”
In 2011, they used a couple of bucketloaders to try and create a levee to protect the low-lying fields, and he said it was an exercise in futility.
Palmer, the meteorologist, said that the Connecticut River flooding would be along its entire length, down to Vernon, but he said the Westminster Route 5 area was historically vulnerable.
Palmer said that the July storm was dumping more rain in Vermont than New Hampshire, and that the storm system seemed centered over Vermont, and stalled, with the spine of the Green Mountains triggering greater rainfall, which eventually ends up in the Connecticut River.