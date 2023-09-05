BRATTLEBORO — Legislation to unify watershed protection efforts in the Connecticut River Valley has been introduced into the U.S. Congress by a number of senators and representatives in New England.
The Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act is meant to formalize partnerships between state, local, and private entities to promote conservation, restoration, education, and recreation efforts in the watershed and to establish a voluntary grant program to facilitate these activities. The efforts is meant to benefit fish and wildlife habitats, protect drinking water sources, and enhance access to the watershed’s public spaces, particularly for excluded and marginalized communities.
The Friends of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, the Connecticut River Conservancy, and Mass Audubon are participating organizations in the proposed legislation.
"We want to continue the good work that we've been doing as partners in the watershed," said Markelle Smith, the director of the Friends of Conte, which is under the umbrella of Mass Audubon. "This is a really an opportunity to enhance the partnerships between agencies and the nonprofit community and really get some projects done together to help address things like the flooding that we've all experienced this summer, resilience issues, and climate change."
She said the collaboration would be similar to the Chesapeake WILD and Delaware River Basin Conservation acts and would open up other sources of funding for projects in the Connecticut River Watershed, which drains 7.2 million acres across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency would create the actual program, said Smith.
"This certainly wouldn't change our mission," said Ron Rhodes, interim executive director of the Connecticut River Conservancy. "But the focus would be a more collaborative mission across the entire watershed. Right now each state's doing their own thing. This would really help bring us all to the same table, have discussions about funding and projects and get input from a wider audience. It wouldn't change the work, it would just give us a broader group of partners."
"This also helps unify the watershed in terms of thinking and planning as a watershed," said Diana Chaplin, CRC's director of communications.
Regional Planning Commissions, such as the Windham Regional Commission in Southeastern Vermont, will also be involved in the planning, said Smith.
"We can do a better job being very deliberate about partnering and about coming up with projects that are more impactful in the watershed and address the resilience of our human and natural communities, because that's really what this is all about," she said.
"Everything is connected," said Rhodes. "It's not just about the town I live in. It's about the towns upstream and the towns downstream.
Smith said other groups would be invited into the process, including paddling and rowing clubs and indigenous groups.
"We really want to recruit more river users," she said. "We really want to be inclusive and have people share their feedback on what this could mean for them or what they see as the need in the watershed, what kinds of projects we should be thinking of. This is really an opportunity for all of us who live here."
If passed as submitted, the Connecticut River Watershed Partnership Act will require the U.S. Secretary of Interior to establish a non-regulatory Watershed Partnership Program intended to identify, prioritize and implement restoration and protection activities within the Watershed in consultation with federal, state, local and non-profit stakeholders.
It will also create a voluntary grant and technical assistance program for state and local governments; tribal organizations; nonprofit organizations; institutions of higher education; and other eligible entities for activities in the Watershed, and implement a 75 percent federal cost share for the grant program.
The Connecticut River Watershed is home to 396 communities. The Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge encompasses the entire Watershed and is the only refuge of its kind in the National Wildlife Refuge System. The Connecticut River is also one of just fourteen federally recognized American Heritage Rivers in the United States.