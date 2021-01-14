BRATTLEBORO — Infrastructure upgrades now underway are expected to bring better internet service for many local residents.
“Consolidated Communications is connecting nearly 10,000 customer locations in Brattleboro to a next generation, fiber-to-the-home network capable of symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds in 2021,” Shannon Sullivan, corporate communications manager for the company, said in an email response to the Reformer. “The investments in Brattleboro are part of the company’s recent announcement to upgrade a total of 1.6 million locations to fiber-gigabit services over a five-year period, including more than 300,000 end user locations in 2021.”
At the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday, Town Manager Peter Elwell said he received a lot of inquiries after utility vehicles were spotted in the community.
“It’s been very noticeable downtown,” he said, adding that fiber optic equipment also is being installed in other parts of town and work will continue in the weeks ahead.
Elwell said internet service will be improved for a lot of people. The project also includes some addresses in Dummerston, Guilford and Vernon.
Engineering work began in Brattleboro in November and fiber construction is scheduled to be completed in the early spring, Sullivan said.
“When completed, residents can take advantage of the fastest consumer internet connection in the region with 2G symmetrical internet and next generation WiFi connectivity,” she said. “This network expansion will continue in the coming months in other cities and towns in the region, including Keene, N.H., and Bellows Falls. Consolidated Communications is making significant investments within its service area and accelerating its growth plans to enhance its existing fiber infrastructure, deliver a better customer service experience and boost service reliability.”
Sullivan said the company is “excited to get more people connected, deliver enhanced services, provide customers with the premium support of a dedicated customer care team, and help transform local communities.” She said residents can expect more information about availability and ordering of services in the coming weeks.