BRATTLEBORO — Earlier this month, Consolidated Communications launched a new fiber Internet service available locally.
Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business at Consolidated, said Fidium Fiber offers “the best in-class fiber connections with speeds up to a gigabit.”
“We’re super excited about it,” he said. “We’re thrilled to have world-class broadband and to bring that to Vermont. We’re really enjoying doing that and looking forward to meeting more people so we can have more opportunities to win them over as customers.”
Consolidated Communications says Fidium Fiber has speeds 20 times faster than the national average and comes without data caps, contracts or required bundles. Customers pay $70 per month for 1 gigabit internet, with installation and equipment included.
Garr said customers can sign up at fidiumfiber.com for home wi-fi service with a management app. The app provides “network visibility, age-appropriate content settings, time of day access control, speed tests and more,” according to a news release.
Consolidated Communications built out its new fiber network in the Vermont municipalities of Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Barre, Barton, Brandon, Castleton, Fair Haven, Montpelier, Pittsfield, Pittsford, Poultney, Proctor and Rutland; New Hampshire municipalities including Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland; and parts of Maine.
Garr said the company started construction in the beginning of the year and it’s still underway. The goal is for the network to be able to reach more than 1.2 million homes.
“This year, we passed more than 300,000 homes,” Garr said, anticipating about the same progress next year. The term has to do with premises in which an operator has capability to connect to within a service area.
Garr estimated the number of homes the network passed in Vermont this year is between 60,000 to 70,000.
“One of the things we heard loud and clear from Vermonters, through the customers we have and your legislators, is customers want a fiber network,” he said. “As a company, we’re investing where it makes sense.”
Asked about challenges in the buildout process, Garr said, “It’s construction work.”
“The internet when you use it, it’s kind of magical,” he said, describing how it requires computers with fiber lines on telephone poles and underground. “It requires thoughtful construction. That’s something we do every day here.”
Building the network in rural areas is very difficult, Garr said, “because there just aren’t enough customers to make the financing make sense.” He applauded Vermont for creating Communications Union Districts, which allow communities to band together to get better service in their area.
“We talk to them constantly,” he said. “We think we have lots of ways we can partner with them.”