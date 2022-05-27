BRATTLEBORO — Consolidated Communications' internet service in southern Vermont has been down since Friday morning.
"This morning we experienced a service interruption impacting business and DSL customers in Southern Vermont. Our crews are diligently working to resolve the issue. We understand this is frustrating, and we apologize for this disruption," said Nicole Elton, Consolidated spokeswoman via email.
The exact size of the outage is unknown, but people in the Dover-Wilmington area reported problems starting in the early morning hours, according to social media.
In Brattleboro, customers of Consolidated were without internet, although customers in the Bellows Falls area did have service.
