HINSDALE, N.H. — Work on a new bridge connecting Hinsdale to Brattleboro is gearing up, with increased activity expected to begin in mid-September.
“The traveling public can expect some minor delays on NH 119 as the project begins in New Hampshire with tree clearing, utility relocation, bridge abutment work, pier work, and temporary trestle construction as a means to safely progress construction across the Connecticut River and into Vermont,” states a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
People will also see “incidental construction and utility relocation work” on Route 142 in Brattleboro. Work on Route 142 itself is expected to start in the spring of 2022.
Reed & Reed, Inc. of Woolwich, Maine, is the general contractor for the $61.2 million project, which has an anticipated completion date of Oct. 25, 2024.
Reed & Reed is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Millstream Community Center on Main Street in Hinsdale. Positions include crane operator, structural welders, electricians, carpenters and general laborers.
Plans to replace the two bridges currently connecting the two towns have been discussed for more than two decades. The new bridge will span the Connecticut River just downstream from the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges. The old bridges will be rehabilitated for pedestrian use.