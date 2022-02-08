BRATTLEBORO — An upcoming public conversation is aimed at promoting accountability and healing in the face of sexual harm experienced in schools and the community.
"We've been certainly watching keenly as everyone else has this unfolding on the local level and what's been happening on the worldwide level for the #MeToo movement," said Shari, a community outreach advocate at the Women's Freedom Center, where advocates use first names only for their safety. "Throughout all that time and decades now, we have been supporting survivors of sexual violence for the most part pretty confidentially because it's still a hard culture to come forward in."
The event, which is being held via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, will be hosted by the Women's Freedom Center and co-facilitated by the Brattleboro Community Justice Center and Youth Services restorative justice programs, Greater Falls Community Justice Center and Taking Responsibility domestic violence accountability program.
Last month, the Windham Southeast School District hired an attorney to investigate sexual misconduct after an article with sexual abuse allegations against a retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher published in the Commons in August spurred the action. The earliest complaint the board heard about dates back to 1973 and the investigation could span to the present.
Shari said through the courage of survivors and allies, conversations are getting to "this next level" in compelling local change and exposing rape culture at its roots.
"We're so honored to be part of the work and want to help continue the momentum of this conversation in our community," she said.
Bill Pelz-Walsh and John Ungerleider, who run the weekly Taking Responsibility program, will be co-facilitators of the Zoom conversation.
"My interest is just to be able to talk about the importance of accountability in order to begin the process of healing," said Pelz-Walsh, a therapist who has been running the restorative program for men for 28 years.
The Women's Freedom Center has been contacted by different organizations and survivors to assist in taking positive steps. Conversations can raise awareness and build greater capacity in organizations to create change, Shari said.
The upcoming event is inspired in part by recent disclosures of what has happened at Brattleboro Union High School, but Shari said the event isn't solely focused on any one school or workplace nor is it intended to point fingers at any organizations.
"If #MeToo has taught us anything, and it's taught us a lot, it can happen anywhere," she said. "The Women's Freedom Center is 48 years old so this has been the work that advocates here and around the country have been doing for many decades, but this is such a rare opportunity in Windham County to have some very specific local conversations on how we can better support survivors, and until we can create a culture and prevent these things from ever happening, what are some ways we can reduce or repair the harm that's happened? How do we do that as humans? It's a pretty profound moment in time to have some of these conversations, again in the context not just #MeToo but the #HereToo aspect, if that were a hashtag. It's here. It's everywhere."
Shari said the biggest question of attendees will be whether they're concerned about the impact of sexual harm in the school and community. From there, she wants the conversation to evolve in a collaborative way with the ultimate goal of achieving accountability and healing for survivors.
All are welcome to attend the conversation.
"It's really looking at a more just culture for all of us, a more liberated culture for all of us, because everyone is harmed in a rape culture in some way," Shari said, noting sexual harm can occur to people of all genders. "That's what we're here to try to really shift in our culture, right? This is the pandemic before the pandemic."
The Women's Freedom Center has hosted many community events and survivor-specific events to address topics to be explored at the upcoming one. Shari said the theme is always: How do we transform rape culture at its roots?
While advocates and those in the field of restorative justice are seeing a shift, Shari noted there's still a long way to go.
"We definitely wouldn't put a gloss on all of this," she said. "It's an opportunity to help increase the opportunity to heal from this. That's what I would say. What's so toxic about rape culture is even making progress isn't painless. It's never been easy for survivors to come forward, ever. It's still not easy now. It's also never been easy for survivors to live with this in silence and that's not easy now, either. And every single person deserves to navigate that healing journey in a way that makes sense for them."
When a brave survivor or journalist brings incidents to light, she said, it makes it more difficult to sweep things under the rug anymore. Her hope is that the local conversation gets people to feel like they are able to talk about issues and not keep them in the shadows any longer.
"That is still how we mark progress," she said. "I hope community and solidarity is heartening to people and meaningful."
BREAKING THE CYCLE
Pelz-Walsh has encountered many men who abuse their partners and reported abuse or harm as a child from someone who didn't take accountability. With the 30-week program, he looks to help perpetrators look at the roots of their abuse and work toward not repeating the pattern.
"It's a starting point," he said. "First of all, we need to break the silence and denial that goes with what happened."
The emphasis is on the idea that there's an opportunity to be a better man, father or partner. But first, the harm the person caused needs to be acknowledged.
Regarding the topic of schools, Pelz-Walsh said harm caused in most workplaces or institutions is often kept secret and there are often people involved in keeping that secrecy in place.
"I think that's the greatest harm we do," he said, "then it's an ongoing pattern in our schools. And I think we're doing better. We're moving in the direction of accountability."
He noted the importance of the Women's Freedom Center's work and the need to continue to support the organization. It provides support to survivors of all genders.
Accountability involves apologizing and making amends, said Ungerleider, who also runs the Greater Falls Community Justice Center in Bellows Falls and Springfield as well as the Parenting with Respect program for fathers, and conducts restorative practice training in local schools.
"Part of amends is moving forward and acting in a different way, figuring out what the community, victims and even perpetrators need to ensure they don't do it again," he said. "It's really a systemic way of moving forward."
Restorative justice and practices are part of a new field exploring the needs of victims and communities as opposed to just punishing perpetrators and offenders, Ungerleider said.
"We're kind of figuring it out by our bootstraps as we go along here and I'm having a lot of success," he said.
When schools and administrators stick with restorative practices, he said, they are seeing good results.
His hope is that attendees of the conversation come away with a sense of community, and an idea of how to express and meet needs "so we can do better going forward." He also would like it to contribute to a shift in the culture to avoid future incidents.
On Feb. 26, the Women's Freedom Center will host a forum on Zoom called Know the Signs: Grooming Tactics of Sexual Offenders. For login information for both events, call 802-257-7304 or email advocates@womensfreedomcenter.net.