BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man who allegedly broke a woman's nose and tried to suffocate her with a pillow was ordered held without bail on Thursday.
According to court documents, an investigation into Thomas Parrott, 42, began after a woman with facial injuries went to Penguin Mart in Bellows Falls on July 13. The crying woman told a store clerk that Parrott had broken her nose and the day before tried to suffocate her.
The state filed a notice of its intent to prosecute Parrott, who has a lengthy criminal history, as a habitual offender.
In 2011, Parrott pleaded guilty in federal court for taking drugs in exchange for a handgun. A few weeks after Parrott made the exchange with Frank Caraballo, now 39, Caraballo caused the death of Melissa Barratt, whom he accused of stealing drugs from him. Caraballo was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Parrott was sentenced to 58 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for trading a Glock 9 mm handgun to Caraballo for several grams of crack cocaine. Though the murder weapon was never found, according to the forensic evidence introduced at Caraballo’s trial, a Glock 9 mm was used to murder Barratt.
In addition to pleading guilty to selling illegal drugs, Parrott pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a 9 mm pistol that had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.
After his release from jail, Parrott violated his conditions of supervised release and ended back in jail to serve out the remaining time of his parole.
In November 2017, Parrott was released from federal custody with no supervision to follow, having served his full sentence.
In addition to his federal convictions, Parrott has state convictions, including four counts of selling narcotics and cocaine and possession of cocaine.
He also has a number of failure to appears and is Brady disqualified from owning firearms for his felony convictions.
After the Jan. 12 incident, Parrott was ordered held without bail on second degree aggravated assault. While being held in jail, Parrott allegedly violated court conditions by contacting and harassing his victim by phone.
He also asked a friend to contact the woman and urge her to contact witnesses and get them to change their stories.
"This is what you need to do for me, you," said Parrott in a recorded phone call. "You need to get hold of her and tell her, if [the witnesses] say anything about what she said ... or anything like that I'm not coming home."
In addition to violating his conditions by trying to contact his victim, Parrott has been charged with asking someone to perjure themselves and obstruction of justice.
Judge Michael Kainen scheduled Parrott's next hearing in court in May.