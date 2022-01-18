BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro man who once described his occupation as "selling drugs" has been ordered to appear in federal court after he was recently arrested by local police for violating an abuse prevention order.
Norman Hardy, 44, of Brattleboro, violated the conditions of his federal probation on Dec. 11 after he allegedly sent several text messages and attempted to call a person he had been ordered not to be in contact with, according to court documents.
Hardy also violated his conditions of release by changing his place of residence and not notifying his probation officer.
In August 2018, Hardy was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervision after he pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine in Brattleboro in 2017. Hardy had already been convicted in federal court in January 2016 of distributing heroin, for which he had been sentenced to 15 months in prison. At the time of his arrest in May 2017, Hardy was on supervised release for the heroin conviction.
After an arrest in 1999 when he was found to be in possession of a half-ounce of cocaine, Hardy told Brattleboro police that his occupation was "selling drugs."
In 2008, Hardy was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault and charged as a habitual offender. Hardy was again arrested in 2011 and cited with lewd and lascivious behavior after police responded to a report of two subjects engaged in sexual activity in the hallway of a High Street building.
According to court documents, Hardy is expected in federal court to explain "why his term of supervised release should not be revoked."