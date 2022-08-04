Sara Moore, of Wilmington, relaxes in a tube at the Harriman Reservoir, in Wilmington, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People head to Harriman Reservoir, in Wilmington, to cool down on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas Einermann, 4, from Marlboro, looks out onto the Harriman Reservoir, in Wilmington, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
McKenna Block, 2, and Lailee Stone, 10, sit in the water at Harriman Reservoir, in Wilmington, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Matt Thomas, 11, from Wardsboro, floats in the tube at Harriman Reservoir, in Wilmington, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
As temperatures rose into the mid- to upper 90s this week, people headed out to Harriman Reservoir in Wilmington to cool down. Friday is expected to be not quite as hot, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day. More weather on Page A2.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.