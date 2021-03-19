BRATTLEBORO — A West Springfield, Mass., man was ordered held on $50,000 bond after he was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun through a hotel wall on Thursday night.
According to documents filed in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Motel 6 on Putney Road at just before midnight to a report that someone in Room 231 had fired a gun that left a bullet in a neighboring room.
The occupant of Room 202 told police he was sleeping when he heard a pop. The occupant saw sheetrock pieces on the floor and a hole in the wall. The occupant also found a bullet laying next to the refrigerator, according to court documents.
Other hotel occupants also told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot.
During the investigation, Jeremiah M. Ahearn, 25, was taken into custody. Ahearn, and a woman, both occupants of Room 231, refused to speak with police.
After Ahearn was taken into custody, police requested and received a search warrant.
During a search of the room, officers observed a bullet hole in the wall and also discovered a pair of lock boxes.
Ahearn declined to give officers the combinations to both boxes, stating "I don't think that would be in my best interest."
Police, however, were able to open the boxes. In one, they found a .40 caliber handgun, 450 bags of fentanyl weighing 9.135 grams, and 26 bags of cocaine, also weighing about nine grams. In the second lock box, police found a bag containing an additional 26 grams of cocaine.
During arraignment on Friday, Ahearn was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, use of a firearm while trafficking in heroin, and reckless endangerment.
Ahearn could be sentenced up to 35 years in prison on the charges.