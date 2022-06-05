BRATTLEBORO — Corwin "Corky" Elwell, long-time town manager who will be remembered for his thoughtful approach and leadership, died Saturday.
The news of Elwell's death, which occurred after a severe infection, came in an announcement from St. Michael's Episcopal Church.
"Corky was both a leader in the community as the Brattleboro town manager from 1960 to 1989 and an important and active leader at St. Michael’s," the church said in an email. "Although Corky was 95 years old, he was very active until recently. He and his son, Peter, took a multi-week train trip a few months ago, which he loved."
The church said Elwell's "wonderful can-do spirit, his great generosity, and love and devotion to St. Michael’s" will be missed. A service is tentatively planned for Friday morning.
According to the announcement, those who want to offer condolences may send cards to Peter Elwell, Elwell's son, who retired from being town manager at the end of last year. The church said the family has asked for no phone calls at this time.
Elwell "was a great guy," said Kate O'Connor, former Select Board member whose family also was involved in local politics. Her mother, Martha O'Connor, who died in 2019, worked with Elwell over the years.
When the police and fire facilities were upgraded in Brattleboro in 2017, Martha O'Connor and Elwell were at the long-awaited openings.
"It took the first generation to start and the second generation to finish," Kate O'Connor said. "It was the joke."
Peter Elwell previously told the Reformer that while growing up, he would talk with his sisters about issues and events in town. He said he was inspired by his father and his mother, who taught professionally and was involved in many civil and cultural projects.
In an interview with the Brattleboro Historical Society, Corky Elwell recounted how the town had been creating an infrastructure to allow for the development of Putney Road when he started as town manager in 1960.
“Brattleboro was on the move, finishing up an extensive expansion of the sewer system," he said. "Putney Road had a water system and an extension of the sewer system was run out there as well. That exploded the development of Putney Road and the real estate in that part of town became much more valuable.”
Elwell looked at that moment as "the beginning of the breadth and extension in Brattleboro."
"Later, these shopping centers came along," he said. "We were right in the middle of a very extensive development in the town. On top of that, we had the Interstate Highway coming through two weeks after I started on Nov. 1, 1960. Interstate 91 was opened from Exit 1 to Exit 2 and 3. And we were off to the races.”
More recently, Elwell had been involved in revising the town charter.
"He had a great way about him that was not polarizing," Kate O'Connor said. "I think it served the town well."
Dick DeGray of Brattleboro, a former Select Board member, said he knew Corky Elwell personally and learned many things from him.
"It's a great loss to the community," DeGray said. "Great community member, great town manager. He was just an all-around good guy that people I knew all spoke highly of. It's a sad day. My condolences to Peter and his family. We'll miss him."
Kate O'Connor said, as town manager, Elwell was always known to be "really stable" and able to "get the work done in a really thoughtful way."
"I want to give my condolences to the Elwell family but I'm also grateful for the opportunity to celebrate a life so devoted to public service and to the community," Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said. "As a younger person who's interested in public service and serving the community, I take an incredible amount of inspiration from a man like Corky, who gave so much and put the community first."