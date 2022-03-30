BRATTLEBORO — Youth Services is enlisting teams to help out with its newest fundraiser — Cornstock: Cornhole for a Cause.
The students in the construction architecture program at Windham Regional Career Center are building 24 cornhole boards for the tournament from lumber and hardware donated by WW Building Supply. They are doing this as part of their Foundations Class under the instruction John Di Matteo.
"For one quarter I have a small group of students who want to get a taste of construction and architecture," said DiMatteo. "Having small projects like the corn hole boards is a great way to introduce them to hand tools and power tools, a shop environment, building together, taking pride in their work, all while focused on safety."
DiMatteo said teaming up with a community organization like Youth Services gives the students a relevant connection with the outcome of our work.
"I hope we can get a team together for the tournament, that would be a great way to see the project full circle," he said.
Cornhole for a Cause is set to take place on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. The tournament is sponsored by Chroma Technology.
There will be something for everyone at this event, including cornhole matches for groups of four and more people every hour on the hour, as well as food trucks, the Thirsty Goat Pub, the Creemie Stand and live music.
The goal is to raise $20,000 to support Youth Services' 20 programs in Windham County.
The $25 early registration fee per player is waived for those willing to find sponsors through peer-to-peer fundraising and incentive prizes are offered at all levels of fundraising. The registration fee doubles to $50 per person day of the event, if lanes are still available.
Spectators are welcome at a suggested $5 donation at the gate.
For more information or to register a team of four or more, visit youthservicesinc.org/cornstock, email info@youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361 ext. 131.