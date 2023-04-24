PAWLET — The judge in the case of the town of Pawlet v. Daniel Banyai has denied the defendant’s motion from seeking an extended deadline of a court order to remove unpermitted structures from his illegal gun range.
On Friday, Judge Thomas S. Durkin of Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, refused all provisions of the motion filed on March 3 by Banyai’s attorney, Robert J. Kaplan. The motion sought to strike the threat of jail time for being in contempt of the court’s March 2021 order, while also trying to remove the requirement that the berms used for absorbing bullets on Banyai’s shooting range be leveled.
In the most recent of several contempt hearings on Feb. 8, deadlines were imposed for the removal of structures associated with Banyai’s weapons and tactics training school, known as Slate Ridge. Banyai filed an affidavit on March 31, saying he could not comply with multiple provisions because of the weather causing muddy terrain.
“The order last week raised the same arguments that have been raised and rejected by the court several times before,” said Merrill Bent, attorney for the town of Pawlet. “So I can’t say I’m surprised by the outcome.”
Bent filed a motion on Wednesday for approval of an immediate site visit and inspection of Banyai’s property at 541 Briar Hill Road. The town’s motion also sought to impose the fines of $200 per day since the Vermont Supreme Court’s affirmation of the decision against Banyai on Jan. 14, 2022, a bill of $93,000 and counting.
The town previously had stipulated that the fines would be absolved if Banyai met the deadlines, but now seeks to have them deemed due the town.
Per the motion filed on Wednesday, the town suspects that Banyai has not removed any of the unpermitted structures he claims to have, and is referring to them as “new” structures using an agricultural zoning exemption. The town suggests this is an effort to “repurpose, rather than comply.”
“It is certain that (Banyai) continues to make focus on making changes to the property rather than complying with the court’s orders,” the motion reads. “The town is concerned that without an immediate inspection, (Banyai) will simply continue to ignore the court’s orders, and will run out the time he has to comply, and come up with a new excuse in June as to why he should be given additional time.”
Durkin’s ruling states that anything short of full cooperation from Banyai will not meet the order’s requirements.
“The court ordered full compliance, not partial compliance, and provided an extended 135-day opportunity for (Banyai) to bring the property into compliance,” he wrote. “If (Banyai) meets the compliance schedule, he avoids fines and imprisonment.”
Durkin later responded to the assertion in Banyai’s motion that the town of Pawlet holds his freedom in its hands.
“(Banyai) maintains the jail keys in that he may avoid the sanction altogether through compliance prior to the relevant deadlines. … The sanction of imprisonment is tailored to convince and coerce (Banyai) to finally comply with with all components of the 2021 judgement order by deadlines that have been extended multiple times in response to (Banyai’s requests).”
Banyai still has two more deadlines he is expected to meet, subject to inspection the following week. The first deadline is to have the berms flattened and for his double-wide “school building,” currently sitting on a trailer, to be removed by May 25. The second, and final deadline, is June 23, for Banyai to have deconstructed any and all of the unpermitted structures.
Asked if the ordeal that has dragged out for years might finally reach a tangible conclusion, Bent said the court’s position hasn’t really changed, but was cautiously optimistic from Durkin’s ruling.
“The drop-dead deadline in June stayed the same, so (the ruling) didn’t really change the overall requirements and end date,” she said. “I think he’d have to have a really good reason, and I haven’t heard one yet.”
Banyai opened Slate Ridge in 2017. After threatening encounters with neighbors who lodged complaints with the town, which led to a restraining order against Banyai, Pawlet legally pursued Banyai in September 2019 for zoning violations for at least 17 structures on his 30 acres of land that facilitated weapons training.
Banyai already has paid almost $53,000 in fines in April 2022 to avoid foreclosure on his property. The town previously has cited his ability to pay these fines as evidence that the penalties are not steep enough to coerce compliance.