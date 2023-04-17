BRATTLEBORO — A judge is requiring immediate fixes for a property hosting three RVs used for emergency housing.
Kurt Daims, defendant and owner of 16 Washington St., represented himself Monday in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division and argued rental housing codes don’t apply to the RVs. Judge Michael Kainen said he will be looking at the issue.
“I think your heart’s in the right place,” Kainen told Daims after a homeless woman staying in an RV on the property testified about feeling unsafe in a local shelter. “I sympathize with a lot of what you are saying.”
Kainen granted the town’s request for enforcement against the property. He said with a portable restroom brought to the property the day after an inspection from the town’s health officer, the court won’t issue a preliminary injunction.
That bathroom facility will need to remain throughout the pendency of the case and Styrofoam will need to be removed from units to avoid fire hazards, Kainen said. Within 15 days, certificates must be secured from professionals ensuring electrical and fire safety in the RVs.
Vermont policy, known as Title 9, is designed to protect tenants and it’s not something Kainen said he can change.
“It doesn’t matter how much I agree with you because I’m the wrong person,” Kainen told Daims. “I can’t make policy. If there’s a rational basis for the legislation, I can’t overrule that.”
Kainen also noted the town has the right to enforce fire and safety violations, which prompted the court action. The town was seeking enforcement of a town health order issued by the Select Board on Feb. 21.
Charles Keir III, assistant fire chief and town health officer, testified that the RVs had fire hazards and were unsafe for human habitation. He said he inspected the property after three neighbors complained about the project.
Daims “was very vague in terms of how people were either paying or allowed to be there,” Keir said. A Craigslist ad posted to seek tenants was entered as evidence.
Daims called Mark Tully, consultant and assistant Brattleboro Common Sense (BCS), to the stand and asked about the rent situation. BCS is an activist group headquartered on Daims’ property, and Daims serves as its executive director.
Tully described how the group explored a fee structure as a way to make the program attractive landowners who might want to host RVs on their properties to expand on a model emergency housing. He said the idea was later considered unfeasible and scrapped after three months, and the rental income went into the organization’s work, not into Daims’ pocket.
“The ads stayed up because the board still wanted to gauge interest from people who would be interested in such an arrangement,” Tully said.
Daims questioned the legitimacy of his findings on certain hazards Keir wrote about in an inspection report.
“How does this qualify as housing?” Daims asked Keir, seeing it as an emergency shelter.
Daims asked several questions intended to show Keir didn’t get close enough to feces to make a determination that it came from humans nor did he take any samples. Keir said he never saw a dog wipe with toilet paper.
“Don’t you recall saying, ‘I am not a scientician but we are going to call this waste?’” Daims asked.
Keir recounted being surprised when Daims brought feces so close to his face.
“I was very out of sorts that a person would do that,” Keir said.
Daims said he believes “there are a lot of assumptions going on.”
Jeannie Giaquinto testified she left a Groundworks Collaborative shelter for safety concerns and is temporarily staying in one of the RVs. She said she never paid rent.
“Why do you want to stay at these funky RVs instead of the shelter around the corner?” Daims asked.
Giaquinto said the RV is safer, cleaner and has more privacy. Shutting down the RVs won’t help people who need shelter, Daims told the court.
“This isn’t a referendum on Groundworks,” Town Attorney Bob Fisher said.
Fisher anticipates an upcoming merits hearing will take as many as two days. Kainen commended Daims for a job well done representing himself in the case, and said both parties acted civil in an emotional matter.
Earlier this month, the Brattleboro Development Review Board upheld a violation order against Daims. The contentious hearing focused on whether Daims obtained a permit to establish three RVs as living space at his single-family residence.
Daims contended the vehicles are used for emergency housing, and that the project doesn’t fall into normal permitting categories. Town staff told him that town land use regulations mirror Vermont law, and they’re clear that any structure can be considered housing, a point that a contrary Daims denied throughout the heated meeting.