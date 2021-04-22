BRATTLEBORO — Plans to transform 62 rooms at The Covered Bridge Inn on Putney Road into 34 apartment units will be presented for local approval in June.
Skye Morse of M&S Development in Brattleboro called the project “vital to solving our housing needs in town.” He said his group is engaged with the project’s developers from B&C Management — Vermont, Inc.
“We are discussing a possibility of M&S either partnering with or taking over the conversion, and so we have a vested interest in seeing this go through and supporting the process, and supporting Brent [Cole] and Dustin [Bulley] in their work,” Morse said, referring to the developers at the Development Review Board meeting held remotely Wednesday.
Board Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa said more information will be required to take testimony.
“While technically complete,” she said of a permit application, “it doesn’t have all the information we need.”
After a unanimous vote by the board, the hearing for the project was continued until June 16. Hasegawa said the delay will give the developer and owners more time to submit information.
Needed is a new site plan, a lighting plan and details about sidewalks, stormwater management, snow storage, entrances and exits, parking, an outdoor common space, electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle parking and storage, and units complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Board members expressed an interest in scheduling a site visit for the first Wednesday in June. Brattleboro Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon told the Reformer he will schedule it once he ensures it conforms to COVID-19 guidance from the state.
A permit application submitted to the town describes how two units will be combined by turning one into a bedroom and bathroom, and another into a kitchen/living room combination.
“Will use existing plumbing from old bathroom and install kitchen,” the application states. “Existing parking lot will be used to provide two parking spaces per unit. Electrical renovation will include separate meters per unit, new service entrance, new life safety panel and devices, and electronic voice entrance. Existing laundry room will covert to coin-op laundry for tenants. No additional square footage will be added and no load bearing walls will be moved or disturbed.”
The project, estimated to cost $600,000, was included in a $1 billion plan recently proposed by Gov. Phil Scott’s cabinet for spending the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.