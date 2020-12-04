BELLOWS FALLS -- The coronavirus has surfaced at Bellows Falls Union High School as well as two elementary schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, according to the latest report from Superintendent Christopher Pratt.
Pratt said there was a case each at the Saxtons River Elementary School, the Grafton-Athens School, and the high school.
But, he said, after consulting with the Department of Health, district health officials have determined there is no danger to the school community at large, and the schools, which have been on a remote schedule this past week, will reopen on Monday.
He said the individuals at the two elementary schools -- which he would not identify as either a student, teacher or staff out of medical privacy concerns -- did not pose a risk of transmission, since they were contagious starting Nov. 23, when school was already on Thanksgiving break.
The schools in the Bellows Falls-based supervisory union have been on remote learning this week due to concerns about the spread of the virus during the holidays. School is expected to resume in-person learning on Monday, four days a week.
Jack Bryar, chairman of the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School Board, which oversees the Grafton-Athens school, said the school was lucky it was already doing remote learning. Bryar, through his wife who works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, had recommended two infectious disease specialists, who agreed to act as consultants to the school district.
Pratt said the supervisory union's nurses were very pleased to be able to consult with the two doctors.
Prior to the Thanksgiving break, the individual school boards debated the wisdom of taking a week-long break from in-person school instruction as a preventive measure.
Pratt said the school district was "lucky" to have made the decision to go to remote learning the week after the Thanksgiving break.
He said the school district had well-established communication protocols about how the word is disseminated within the community. According to the protocol, once a case is confirm, the principals of the building and the nurses make personal calls to either the students of the teacher, or the fellow classmates of the student. The policy says no "robocalls" are made as the direct contact to people involved.
Then the principal sends out an email, followed by a district-wide announcement by the superintendent.
In the recent cases, Pratt said, the people who are infected were not in the school building while they were infectious, but he said it was the duty of the school district to let the community know.
With the positive cases at BFUHS, Saxtons River and Grafton-Athens, and two earlier cases at Westminster Central School, only the Bellows Falls Middle School and Central Elementary in Bellows Falls have escaped a case of the coronavirus.
"We're still looking to go back to school on Monday," Pratt said.
"The principals, the community has been great," Pratt said. "In the few cases, they've done a great job communicating." he said.
He said district-wide he felt parents were being "extra cautious" and keeping their children home at the sign of any illness that might resemble the coronavirus.
"I think people are extra cautious. The flu season isn't really here yet, but if they show the same symptoms, feeling sick and having a temperature, they are being very cautious. People are keeping their kids home while they wait it out," he said.
"We're lucky, the school has Dr. Keith Loud from CHAD (Children's Hospital at Dartmouth) and Dr. Hall," he said. Both doctors were supportive of the school district's decision to adopt remote learning in the week after holiday breaks.
"We all want the kids back ," he said.