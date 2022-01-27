WESTMINSTER — COVID-19 and its omicron variant are making life difficult for the schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
Superintendent Andrew Haas told members of the supervisory union Wednesday evening that Bellows Falls Middle School was the hardest hit of the six schools in the four-town district.
In the past two weeks, there have been 49 cases in all six schools — 26 in just the past week — Haas said.
And getting substitutes in the school to help a depleted staff is extremely difficult. Even if people just want to work a half day, something can be worked out, he said, urging people to call the school office to help out.
He said things are so bad at the middle school that classes had been combined because of a lack of staff.
After a teacher called in sick at the last minute, one alternative was to put the kids “back on the bus and send them home,” but it wasn’t fair to the students or their parents, Haas said.
“It’s a real challenge every day,” said Haas, who has been superintendent since September.
He quoted one principal as saying that two years ago the coronavirus pandemic was viewed as a “sprint, and then a 5K,” but now it’s viewed as as “ultra-triathlon.”
“This year is the worst,” said Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board. “Everybody thought it was going to be normal.”
Case counts have increased with the omicron variant, which hit the state in late December, succeeding the delta variant. Omicron, while considered less severe, is much more contagious.
Cheryl Charles, chairwoman of the Westminster School Board, asked Haas how the different schools are coping.
“How are the buildings doing? Do we have enough teachers? Do we have enough staff?” she asked.
The answer, Haas said reluctantly, “it’s a real challenge at the middle school.”
Members of the supervisory union board, which is made up of representatives from the four different school boards in the district, made clear they weren’t happy with the “guidance” that was coming from the state Agency of Education.
Charles said she was very frustrated with the changing directives from the state agency, and in particular the change in testing recommendations. The test-to-stay program worked, she said.
“I’m deeply disappointed” in how the state agency is handling this, Charles said.
“Thank you, I agree,” said Director Jessa Westclark of Grafton, chairwoman of the supervisory union board.
Haas had told the board members that the supervisory union was going to try to adopt the new guidance, which basically shifts the testing responsibility on to parents, rather than the schools.
The problem, Haas said, is that there is a lack of antigen tests to send home to the parents, and while the school district makes a certain request for tests, there is no guarantee that that request is filled.
For instance, the last shipment of tests meant each school in the district got 180 antigen tests — and Bellows Falls Middle School would likely exhaust its cache of tests on Thursday. Haas said the school district had requested 1,400 antigen tests on Tuesday, but they never know how many they’re going to get.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” he said.
He said that if a student is showing any symptoms, even if they test negative, the “best thing is to stay home.”
He said some days absenteeism is so high, the school may not be able to count it as a school day.
“We can’t police parents,” he said of the shift of testing to the home from the school. Plus, he said, things are so fluid and are changing constantly.
If things get worse, Haas said, the school district will return to “test to stay” and contact tracing, rather than the more widespread presumptive contact now.
“We’re evaluating that and the impact on our community,” Haas said. Surveillance testing gives the school “a sense of security,” he said.