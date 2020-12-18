MONTPELIER — State officials said Friday that the surge this fall of new COVID-19 infections appears to be plateauing, but they urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly during the upcoming holidays.
Gov. Phil Scott said during his twice-weekly media conference on Friday that “the number of new cases is still high, but it’s not growing,” as the figure has recently.
“What we are doing is working,” he said, “so we have to keep it up.”
The Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update on Friday showed there were 86 new infections identified and 6,243 in total in Vermont during the pandemic.
Vermont is doing a good job relative to other states in controlling COVID-19, Scott said, but health officials are concerned that Christmas week gatherings could lead to another infection surge if social distancing and other precautions are ignored.
On the bright side, the governor noted, the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, and the availability could increase significantly by the end of December. However, it will be several months before the cumulative effect of the vaccines is widespread. “So I am asking you to persevere a while longer,” Scott said.
A PLATEAU
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported on a daily basis remains high but “is not an inclining trend.”
Levine said Vermont and Hawaii have lead the nation in bringing down the COVID-19 infection surge, and the state is now on “more of a plateau level.”
He added, “We are being as successful as we can be as an island in the continental U.S.”
The commissioner said that with vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna receiving federal approvals and beginning to be distributed nationally, Vermont could have more than 34,000 doses in state by 2021, in addition to the first approximately 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The priority in the ongoing first round of vaccinations is being given to frontline workers, including those working with sick patients in the hospital and acute care settings; other healthcare workers; first responders; older adults living in congregant settings.
SKI VISITORS
Asked whether there was concern about vehicles from out of state in Vermont, in many cases headed for ski resorts, Scott said the state is continuing to monitor data related to new COVID-19 infections, adding that the ski areas “want to avoid outbreaks” and a forced shutdown and seem to be complying with state restrictions.
The “requirements we negotiated with them are substantial,” Scott said, referring to resort owners.
In answer to questions, Levine said he wants the department to eventually track the long-term effects of COVID-19, which have been observed in up to 10 percent of those who are otherwise considered free of the virus.
Those effects include chronic fatigue, shortness of breath and or pain in the chest area, he said.
At this time, Levine said, DPH follow-up checking is focused on contact tracing for new COVID-19 infections.
NEW TREATMENTS
Asked about the availability of new antibody treatments for the virus in Vermont, such as the therapy used to treat President Donald Trump, Levine said the state has received about 20 doses a month and recently received 40.
“It is available in Vermont,” he said.
But he said the treatment is given intravenous and takes more than an hour, and that requires dedicating spacing in an infusion area that could accept patients with COVID-19.
In addition, he said, the therapy is best for persons not yet sick enough for hospitalization, so they could avoid a serious illness, and methods for identifying those patients have yet to be studied fully.