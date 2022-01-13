TOWNSHEND — NewBrook Elementary School, Townshend Elementary School and Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School will be closed today because of COVID-19.
“We are making this decision due to the accelerating and increasing number of positive cases that have been discovered today in our learning communities, along with the need to do extensive contact tracing,” Windham Central Superintendent Bill Anton said in a letter to families. “Our team will continue to contact trace through tomorrow in order to communicate with families and in preparation for a return to school on Tuesday, January 18. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and we appreciate your continued support and understanding.”
The three schools are part of the West River Education District, which also includes Jamaica Village School.