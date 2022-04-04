BRATTLEBORO — A former Londonderry woman pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of prohibited conduct for a 2019 incident in which she touched a woman against her will at a gas station.
Cynthia J. Yost, 49, who now lives in Bennington, was originally cited with lewd and lascivious conduct for moving her hand along a woman's breast and down to her lap and resisting attempts to make her stop on June 6, 2019.
The court accepted her no contest plea Monday and gave her a one-year deferred sentence.
Judge Michael Kainen told Yost that if she violates the conditions of her sentence, which include not coming into contact with her victim, not getting in trouble with the law and not consuming alcohol, she could end up in jail to serve her sentence.
As part of the agreement, two counts of violating her conditions of release that were issued in 2019, which included not contacting her victim, were dismissed.
The victim in the case told the court that while she accepted the resolution of the case, she was not happy about how long it took.
"One thousand thirty-eight days ago Ms. Yost violated me," she said. "While time has been her friend, it is has been the warden of my purgatory. ... I desire above all to be released from the burden of this situation's continued lack of resolution. I have made peace with the injustice of her violation and the lack of justice her plea provides me."
The woman said she was speaking to express her displeasure with a system "that permits a defendant to repeatedly violate the court's order designed to protect the victim, only to then have those violations used as bargaining chips to obtain resolution. Ms. Yost will never fully be accountable for violating me physically. I accept that. However, systemic expedience has allowed her to not be held accountable at all for further traumatizing me for ignoring the very orders issued by this court meant to provide some semblance of security."
She said as a society, we need to do better for victims.
"This sentence doesn't restore what I've lost. It simply offers resolution. I urge the court to seek ways to protect victims from having to choose between a seemingly unavailable justice and release from its continued pursuit."
Kainen apologized to the victim for the delay in the resolution of the case.
"We certainly have a system that has backlogs," he said, "and COVID slowing everything down and in some cases it was at a complete stop, and really adversely affected our ability to provide victim's or anyone with anything approaching an expedited resolution. I can't do anything other than saying I'm sorry this has taken so long ..."
Yost's attorney, Josh Atkisson, noted that Yost is in the process of resolving driving under the influence charges in Bennington County. He said that resolving this case and the charges in Bennington will allow his client to move forward with her life.
"I want to move on with my life," said Yost, who said she has lost her housing and her job and has not worked for three years. "I just want to be able to go forward ..."
Over the past three years, said Atkisson, Yost has been denied jobs "time and time again" because of the pending charge of felony lewd and lascivious behavior.
Accepting the reduced charge allows Yost to move forward without the "possible spectacle of a public trial," said Atkisson.