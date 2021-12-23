BENNINGTON – The demand for at-home COVID-19 antigen tests being given out for free across Vermont was so strong Thursday that the Department of Health sites ran out of supplies in about two hours. But more tests are on the way.
In Bennington, where the tests were being given out at the Agency of Transportation garage at 359 Bowen Road starting at 8 a.m., Vermont Department of Health ran out by about 10 a.m., turning cars away as they arrived. Health Department workers said 864 of the antigen tests were handed out in that two-hour period.
At Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where the test distribution began at 2 p.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson said the facility gave out all of its 300 test kits before 3 p.m.
"We thank everyone for recognizing the value of these rapid tests in protecting themselves and their loved ones, and especially those most at risk of serious illness," the Health Department said in a statement.
"The overwhelming response of Vermonters to our call to be as protected as possible is heartening," spokesman Bennett Truman added. "We recognize the frustration people who are looking today for tests may have, which is why we will continue to make as many tests as possible available between now and New Years.
"We hope that everyone – tested or not – follow all the recommended steps to help prevent spread of the virus so they can have a safe and enjoyable holiday and New Year," he added.
The set-up in Bennington was efficient: Cars were directed in a single lane onto the VTrans property, asked how many people were to be tested, and handed out a corresponding number of boxes. A reporter picking up two boxes – a total of four tests – was in and out in less than two minutes.
But supplies didn’t last long. A little after 10 a.m. cars were still showing up and being turned away, with promises that more test kits would be available Friday.
Similar scenes were playing out statewide. Social media reports indicated other testing distribution sites also reported strong demand – and that they ran out of supplies.
The Department of Health announced that it expected to distribute 30,000 tests on Thursday, and has increased the number of tests it will give away to 96,000.
“Most testing sites have already distributed all the antigen take-home test kits that were available today,” the Health Department said at midday. “Additional tests will be available [Friday] at the Agency of Transportation sites. Two test kits per car (or walk-in) will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. People should plan in advance for high demand and wait times.”
Locations and updated information about availability can be found at healthvermont.gov/testing, the department said.
The Abbott Laboratories BinaxNow antigen tests are presently a hot commodity as the highly transmissible omicron strain of the coronavirus surges throughout the country. Tuesday, retailers CVS and Walgreens set limits on how many they’ll sell to customers, with Walgreens setting a ceiling of four and CVS a limit of six.
"The Scott Administration is continuing work to acquire more rapid antigen tests for broad distribution, but like other states, we are constrained by the realities of the supply at the federal level," the Health Department said. "President Biden announced this week it will distribute a half-billion of these tests around the country in January. In the meantime, Vermont will continue to get as many tests as possible into the hands of Vermonters, as fast as possible."
Antigen tests look for the presence of antigens produced by the body as it fights infection. They are less expensive than laboratory PCR tests and deliver results in as little as 15 minutes. But they are regarded as less accurate than PCR tests.