BRATTLEBORO -- Four classrooms are closed due to COVID-19 at Green Street School.
"We became aware of a positive test result Friday night or Saturday," Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said in an interview Tuesday.
By Monday night, school officials identified four classrooms where students would be considered "close contacts." Laptops will be provided to students and a remote learning system will be implemented.
Speno said the soonest students can return is Sept. 14 or seven days after a negative COVID-19 test.
Families with students attending the elementary school were alerted about the closures in an email sent out Monday.
"All close contacts have been notified at this point," Interim Principal Kate Margaitis wrote to families. "If you have not been contacted, your child is not a close contact and is able to come to school."
In the email, Margaitis acknowledged that the situation is stressful for the whole community.
"Our goal is to get students back to in-person learning as safely as possible," she wrote. "Our building continues to be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis."
Citing medical privacy laws, Margaitis said she is unable to release the name of anyone with the virus. Ben Truman, public health communication officer for the Vermont Department of Health, said there are cases among people associated with Green Street School but there is no outbreak.
"It is crucial, that if your child has experienced any symptoms of COVID-19, please keep them home," Margaitis wrote. "This is the best way to keep our school community safe."
Last December, Green Street School closed and moved to remote learning after identifying a case within the school. At the time, Speno was principal of the school.
"I do know better than anyone those teachers are so talented and innovative that they will be able to support their kids and try to get them back in the building as soon as possible," he said Tuesday.
Balancing the needs of students and concern about the Delta variant is "a major challenge," Speno said.
"We're taking it one day at a time and trying to be proactive and plan one day at a time as well," he said. "It's like you went from the excitement of getting everyone back into the building after a year and a half -- you know, it was so great -- to depression over the weekend knowing we had some exposure. But we're doing our best to work through it and get everyone back into the building as soon as we can while also tracking everything as best as we can. Leaning on our health care professionals has been super important and our school nurses have been real heroes over the past few years, more than any other time."
Speno called contact tracing "very consuming." He said Margaitis and School Nurse Julia Duke spent a majority of the holiday weekend making phone calls, "trying to dig into all of the details so that we could make good decisions."
Margaitis said wasn't immediately available to comment.