Two months ago, with COVID-19 cases low and most of Vermont vaccinated, Twice Upon a Time in Brattleboro cautiously eased up on certain pandemic protocols.
Then cases began rising again. The antique and consignment store recently reinstated its mask requirement and returned plexiglass to checkout areas, according to owner Nicole Chase.
“It’s very frustrating,” Chase said. “... Everyone says, ‘Take it down, take it down, we’re free!’ And then five minutes later, we’re back to masks and sanitizing.”
After a spring of falling caseloads and rising vaccination rates, the summer started off with a sense that life was returning to normal. But the rapid spread of the more infectious delta variant — including in Vermont, the most vaccinated state — has tempered those hopes.
In recent interviews, owners of retail and hospitality businesses in southern Vermont said they’re watching the surge in cases, though they haven’t noticed an impact on their bottom lines so far. Some are reviving safety measures they were relaxed earlier this summer, mainly related to masks.
Paul Tokmakian, co-owner of The Inn on Putney Road, said he has returned to how he was operating before vaccines.
“We never changed that much after vaccines; I was still doing social-distanced dining in the downstairs,” he said.
But the Brattleboro inn has gone back to consistent mask-wearing, and is reminding customers to don face coverings as well.
The state averaged 138 new cases per day for the week ending Monday, compared to fewer than five per day in the week ending July 1, according to Vermont Department of Health data.
The rise in cases led the Brattleboro Select Board to attempt to reinstate a mask mandate in mid-August, but Governor Phil Scott said last week that the town lacks the authority to do so. (A separate resolution encouraging mask-wearing in public remains in effect.)
Even without requirements, some businesses said they have seen more customers mask up again in recent weeks.
“It’s probably 50-50 or 60-40,” said Jay Zwynenburg, owner of Jay’s Art Shop & Frame Gallery in Bennington, which leaves that decision up to customers. “It’s very close to being even.”
Bartleby’s Books in downtown Wilmington isn’t requiring masks. But it recently posted a sign encouraging them for customers, and staff are back to wearing face coverings at all times, owner Lisa Sullivan said. Some shoppers are already showing up in masks, she noted, and the sign prompts others to put them on.
Nationally, the delta variant is causing uncertainty for many small businesses, according to a CNBC-Momentive survey conducted in late July and early August. It found nearly six in 10 of the small-business owners surveyed had changed their outlook on the rest of the year due to the variant’s spread.
In southern Vermont, the people interviewed for this story said the COVID resurgence is on their minds, but hasn’t seemed to impact business at this point. In part, they attributed that to Vermont’s vaccination rate and a perception that it’s a fairly safe place to visit.
“We’ve had a good summer and it continues to be strong,” said David Hiler, owner and general manager of Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery in Brattleboro. “ ... It really hasn’t seemed to affect the flow of business so far. I think Vermont, because we are the quote-unquote safest state in the country, there is an attraction to people coming up here.”
The Inn at Manchester usually hosts a number of European guests during fall foliage season, which owner and operator Brian Maggiotto said is unlikely this year. Some parents in New England, he said, have also been hesitant to book trips out of concerns about changing school-district policies, or because their kids are too young for vaccines.
But overall, he said, “demand is still strong” and there’s no sign it’s slowing. The customer base in the Northeast is large, and people may be looking for destinations closer to home right now. “There’s something to be said for so much beauty out your back door,” he said.
The Inn on Putney Road has also been busy all summer, Tokmakian said, with just a few cancellations due to COVID-19.
For now, guests seem to feel at ease in Vermont, with some specifically mentioning its high vaccination rate. And the inn itself is a relatively low-risk environment, Tokmakian added.
“One of the benefits of our place is, we’re a six-room inn, so we never got that crowded,” he said. “There are plenty of spaces for people to isolate themselves if they want to.”
Patrons are also still visiting Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts, a gallery in Brattleboro, co-owner Jim Giddings said. But he’s keeping an eye on things.
“We haven’t detected a change in business yet, over the last few weeks,” he said. “But it’s all gonna depend on what happens with the rest of the state and the rest of the region. But right now, we’re just guessing. We’re hoping people feel safe and continue to come in.”