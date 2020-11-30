A policy intended to help school districts prevent the community spread of COVID-19 was applied sporadically throughout Southern Vermont, as some schools chose to ask students and families if they’d gathered outside their families for the Thanksgiving holiday, while some did not.
The policy guidance, announced two weeks ago. allowed districts to ask families if they had taken part in multi-family gatherings or traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday. Those answering yes were to return home for remote learning and to quarantine for 14 days — or 7 days with a negative PCR test.
It was put in place as health officials sought to prevent an additional “Thanksgiving surge” over and above the rapid increase in coronavirus cases this month. Data projections showed the state’s number of COVID-19 cases could nearly double in a worst-case scenario driven by multi-family gatherings and travel.
In the Northshire of Bennington County, the two largest independent schools, Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester and Long Trail School in Dorset, chose to apply the policy. A brief questionnaire sent to Long Trail families advised that students not returning the completed form would not be allowed on campus or on the bus.
But just down the road in Arlington, the two-town Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union decided against posing the question at all.
While an optional policy might seem a contradiction in terms, Vermont Agency of Education spokesperson Suzanne Sprague said the policy was developed “because districts asked for additional clarity around how to implement the addendum to the executive order which prohibits multi-household social gatherings.”
“The guidance is about implementation, not enforcement,” Sprague said. “When speaking to implementation issues for schools it is often necessary to consider the structural variability of our education system to impart enough flexibility for successful implementation.”
In the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, Superintendent Andrew Skarzynski said the district decided to employ the additional questions. “Our reasoning behind this decision was based upon ensuring the safety of all our buildings’ occupants as well following the guidance provided to us,” he said.
“It goes without saying that there is tremendous trepidation and anxiety about the holiday travel period,” Skarzynski said. “While asking a question about multi-family gatherings may not mitigate all of these concerns, it does reflect the value we have placed upon safety and maintaining our ability to remain open for in-person instruction.”
For many Southern Vermont districts that opted for remote learning this week, there was no impact at all. Those included the Southwest Vermont School District, based in Bennington and including Mount Anthony Union High School; the West River Modified School District, including Leland & Gray Union High School in Townshend; and the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, including Bellows Falls Union High School.
In Arlington, Monday morning’s health checks were routine, Battenkill Valley Superintendent William Bazyk said.
“We had a small number of staff and students who followed the quarantine requirements on their own and did not come to school,” Bazyk said.
“It was a very difficult Thanksgiving holiday period as people sacrificed to celebrate as a sole household. I question if our students and staff were able to get enough downtime to recharge,” Bazyk said. “Overall, people did a great job of following the governor’s directives and because of that we are able to keep our schools open as normal, but I don’t think this is a sustainable solution for the winter holiday period.”
Additionally, Bazyk said the very nature of what constitutes a “household” in 2020 makes uniform application of the policy guidance complicated.
“There are many students who may live between multiple households in any given week,” Bazyk said. “There were other outs in the guidance as well that we were not prepared to police.”
Meanwhile, at BBA, “we asked these questions in support of the guidance presented by Gov. Scott and the Agency of Education. Simple as that,” headmaster Mark Tashjian said.
Tasjhian understands that the choice to enforce the policy is difficult.
“Honestly, schools are being put in a very difficult position,” he said. “Some members of the community are concerned that the current guidance is intruding too deeply on personal situations, while others are worried about those who are not following the rules lock, stock and barrel.”
But Tashjian’s bottom line is keeping BBA open to in-person learning, as well as launching the school’s winter athletics program once the all-clear is given. Currently, winter high school sports are on pause across Vermont until further notice.
“More than answering questions on a screening app, I ask that all our families to do everything they can to keep COVID at bay,” Tashjian said. “So far, I think everyone has been doing really well in this area, and I am deeply grateful.”