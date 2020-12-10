BRATTLEBORO — At least one long-term care facility in southern Vermont has been notified it will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the year.
According to Dane Rank, administrator at Thompson House in Brattleboro, HealthDirect, the pharmacy services company contracted to administer the vaccine, will be hosting three vaccination clinics there, on Dec. 28, Jan. 18 and Feb. 8.
Staff and residents will be receiving two injections of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days apart, Rank wrote in an email.
"The lab has noted that 2 percent of those immunized will have some flu-like symptoms associated with the vaccine after the first vaccination," he wrote. "10 percent of patients reported the same symptoms following the second vaccination. For this reason, we are staggering our staff immunizations."
Rank said the vaccine will be offered to half of the staff on Dec. 28, and the other half on Jan. 18, when the first half will receive their second shot. The second half will receive their follow-up vaccine on Feb. 8.
"In this way we hope to mitigate any staffing issues related to employees feeling symptoms following the second dose," wrote Rank, who noted Thompson House is not making immunization mandatory at this time. "But we may re-visit the issue depending on the percentage of staff who are immunized after the second visit. As always, the safeguarding of our residents will be our top priority in this decision."
HealthDirect, which is based in East Syracuse, N.Y., provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities, nursing homes, and assisted and independent living facilities.
"At present time, the state of New York and the state of Vermont have positioned skilled nursing facilities to receive their clinics and immunizations for residents and staff before other care levels," states a notification from HealthDirect. "However, much like we have seen with other aspects of this program — this is subject to change."
Other facilities in Windham County didn't respond to inquiries before press time, but in Manchester, spokespeople at both Bromley Manor and Equinox Terrace said they have not yet received a notification, though they are both "eager and ready" when that message arrives.
Ben Truman, spokesman for the Vermont Department of Health, told the Reformer that HealthDirect is one of three pharmacy services partnering with the federal government to administer COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facility staff and residents, with skilled nursing facilities up first.
According to the Department of Health's website, "The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will provide end to end management of COVID-19 vaccination to long-term care facilities. In Vermont, the pharmacies that are part of this program are CVS, Walgreens and HealthDirect."
Pharmacies that do not participate in the federal program are encouraged to contact the Health Department to become COVID-19 vaccine providers, states the website.
Delivery could be affected, notes the message, by supply-chain considerations, geographical concerns, and the physical layout of each facility.
Thompson House is also administering antigen tests at the beginning of every shift and will be conducting weekly PCR testing.