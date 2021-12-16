ROCKINGHAM — Police are seeking the owner of a cow that fell off a trailer Wednesday morning.
At about 10:44 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a call about an injured animal lying in Williams Road. Witnesses told police the cow had fallen off a livestock trailer that was traveling north on Route 103.
Police then issued a warning for other police to be on the lookout and stop the trailer if found. As of Thursday afternoon, the owner of the cow had not been found.
One lane of traffic was closed until the cow was moved out of harm's way.
Anyone with information about the identity of the owner should contact the state police at the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.